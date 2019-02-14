All the Presidents Day Shoe Sales You Should Be Shopping This Weekend

With Black Friday and Christmas behind us, the beginning of the year can feel pretty sparse when it comes to sales. Most retailers bring prices back up following post-holiday blowouts, with opportunities to save far and few between. By mid-February, though, they start to slash prices on older inventory to make way for new merchandise.

Why You Should Buy Now

One of the biggest discount days arriving early this season is Presidents Day, which is a national holiday. While the event is traditionally known for its deals on furniture, mattresses and home décor, it will also bring with it stellar savings on apparel and footwear — so there’s no better time to indulge in some retail therapy.

Get Savings on Seasonal Styles

Not only will you be able to nab rainboots, knee-highs and other cold-weather styles for cheap, but you’ll also encounter deals on warm-weather looks just in time for spring. Those vibrant mules you’ve been eager to add to your wardrobe? We’re already spying some must-have pairs from Old Navy. And those popular sneakers you’re convinced are the perfect incentive to help keep you on track with your fitness goals? So far, Finish Line has you covered, with hundreds of styles slashed.

Although not all the deals have been released, we anticipate similar — if not better— savings than last year this time around come Feb. 18.

Below, shop all the best Presidents Day sales we know about so far. Keep checking back here, as we’ll be updating this post with fresh sales regularly.

ASOS

• Expect 15 percent off everything sitewide.

Chinese Laundry

• Buy $75+ and get 10 percent off; buy $100+ and get 20 percent off; buy $150+ and get 25 percent off. Lasts Feb. 16-18.

Finish Line

• Get up to 70 percent off plus an extra 50 percent off select sneaker styles with code GET50AFF at checkout. Starts Feb. 13.

Forever 21

• Stay tuned for an exclusive promo code, which will likely include an extra 50 percent off sale items.

Gap

• While Gap hasn’t released its Presidents Day deals yet, until Feb. 14, you can get up to 50 percent off with code GETMORE and an extra 20 percent off with code STAYWARM on select shoe styles including ankle boots, spring-ready mules and more. We anticipate similar deals during the long weekend.

H&M

• Expect 60 percent off shoe styles for the whole family.

J.Crew

Nab 30 percent off your entire purchase with code WKND at checkout.

Macy’s

Stay on the lookout for Macy’s exclusive promo code, plus women’s boots up to 40 percent off.

Nordstrom

• Take 40 percent off select shoe styles for men, women and kids.

Old Navy

• Get up to 50 percent off storewide, including sneakers, boots and sandals for the whole family.

Sears

• Take up to 60 percent off women’s fashion boots and slippers.

Target

• Save $10 when you spend $40 on clothing, shoes and accessories.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

Celebrities Love These 7 Affordable Boot Trends

These Are the World’s Hottest Shoes Right Now

How to Get an Amazing Deal on This Meghan Markle-Loved Shoe Brand