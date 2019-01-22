The Cutest Women’s and Kid’s Shoes to Buy in Honor of National Polka Dot Day

Minnie Mouse may have just turned 90, but her fashion influence has not diminished one bit. In celebration of National Polka Day today and Disney’s annual “Minnie Rocks the Dots” campaign, there are a range of styles for women and kids that channel the iconic character’s signature style.

With that said, FN curated a selection of spotted looks, so start connecting the dots.

For Women: Chooka Classic Dot Skimmer

This boat-shoe inspired waterproof skimmer picks up tan and white dots, a perfect complement to a classic trench coat.

Chooka classic dot skimmer. CREDIT: Zappos

For Women: Skechers Performance Go Walk Lite

Feel the comfort when you step inside this athleisure style that incorporates its proprietary cushioned Moga Mat insole, which sits on a lightweight, flexible bottom.

Skechers Performance Go Walk Lite CREDIT: Zappos

For Women: Crocs Crocband Minnie Dots Clog

These fun Disney-inspired Crocs feature an adorable Minnie Mouse bow and signature, as well as lightweight cushioning and and rubber heel strap for added comfort.

Crocs Crocband Minnie dots clog. CREDIT: Zappos

For Women: Katy Perry The Sissy

A high-heel pump from Katy Perry balances fun with sophistication with black dots against a nude style for a day-to-evening look.

Katy Perry The Sissy CREDIT: Zappos

For Women: Haflinger Wool Felt Polka Dot Clog

Keep warm and cozy in this classic boiled wool style that easily transitions from indoors to outdoors with a comfortable cork outsole.

Haflinger wool felt polka dot clog. CREDIT: QVC

For Kids: Minnie Mouse Bow Sneaker

Girls can channel Minnie Mouse in this black bootie that features subtle black sequins and novelty polka-dot bow.

Kids Minnie Mouse bow sneaker. CREDIT: ShopDisney

For Kids: Deena Mary Jane Sneaker

This classic silhouette is the perfect way to step into spring. It’s made extra comfortable with a memory foam footbed and lightweight outsole.

Kids Deena mary jane sneaker. CREDIT: Zappos

buy-now text=”Deena Mary Jane Sneaker” link=”http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8124295/type/dlg/https://www.zappos.com/p/emu-australia-kids-deena-toddler-little-kid-big-kid/product/9012017″ price=”$34″]

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

The 7 Most Comfortable Flats You Can Wear to Work

Gucci, Prada and More Designer Shoes You Won’t Believe Are Under $200

8 Affordable Flats You Should Be Buying in 2019 — Starting at $23