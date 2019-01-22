The Cutest Women’s and Kid’s Shoes to Buy in Honor of National Polka Dot Day

Minnie Mouse may have just turned 90, but her fashion influence has not diminished one bit. In celebration of National Polka Day today and Disney’s annual “Minnie Rocks the Dots” campaign, there are a range of styles for women and kids that channel the iconic character’s signature style.
With that said, FN curated a selection of spotted looks, so start connecting the dots.
For Women: Chooka Classic Dot Skimmer
This boat-shoe inspired waterproof skimmer picks up tan and white dots, a perfect complement to a classic trench coat.
For Women: Skechers Performance Go Walk Lite
Feel the comfort when you step inside this athleisure style that incorporates its proprietary cushioned Moga Mat insole, which sits on a lightweight, flexible bottom.
For Women: Crocs Crocband Minnie Dots Clog
These fun Disney-inspired Crocs feature an adorable Minnie Mouse bow and signature, as well as lightweight cushioning and and rubber heel strap for added comfort.
For Women: Katy Perry The Sissy
A high-heel pump from Katy Perry balances fun with sophistication with black dots against a nude style for a day-to-evening look.
For Women: Haflinger Wool Felt Polka Dot Clog
Keep warm and cozy in this classic boiled wool style that easily transitions from indoors to outdoors with a comfortable cork outsole.
For Kids: Minnie Mouse Bow Sneaker
Girls can channel Minnie Mouse in this black bootie that features subtle black sequins and novelty polka-dot bow.
For Kids: Deena Mary Jane Sneaker
This classic silhouette is the perfect way to step into spring. It’s made extra comfortable with a memory foam footbed and lightweight outsole.
buy-now text=”Deena Mary Jane Sneaker” link=”http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8124295/type/dlg/https://www.zappos.com/p/emu-australia-kids-deena-toddler-little-kid-big-kid/product/9012017″ price=”$34″]
