11 Unbeatable Shoe Deals From Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale — Up to 50% Off

By Samantha Peters
The Hunter Short rain boot, J.Crew Penny slide, and Nike Air Max 97 are up to 50 percent off right now.
Nordstrom’s half yearly sale is finally here, and you’re not going to want to miss it. Now through June 2, the retailer is offering up to 50% off hundreds of footwear styles — from summery espadrilles perfect to wear to a Memorial Day barbecue to comfy kicks that will keep your feet happy all season long.

To save you time wading through seemingly endless options, we’ve rounded up our favorite women’s shoes on sale. We even spotted some designer looks that were nearly half off (we’re talking Tory Burch slides and Stuart Weitzman sandals). Shop the top deals below, and head to Nordstrom.com to see all the discounted offerings on the site (including apparel, home goods and more) while the promotion lasts.

Adidas NMD R1

This sock-like Adidas sneaker offers a stretchy seamless upper and full-length midsole for ultimate support during exercise or play.

Buy: Adidas NMD R1 $88 was $130
Cole Haan Avani Block Heel Sandal

When it comes to cute and comfy sandals, you’ll be hard pressed to find a style that nails the combination as well as this Cole Haan look. Finished in a soft suede, it features supportive front and ankle straps, plus the brand’s plush GrandOS cushioning for an effortless ride underfoot.

Buy: Cole Haan Avani Sandal $95 was $150
Tory Burch Ravello Double Band Slide Sandal

Reflective gold straps offer eye-catching detail in this flat, minimalist sandal from Tory Burch.

Buy: Tory Burch Ravello Sandal $176 was $248
J.Crew Penny Strappy Suede Slide Sandal

Add a splash of color to your outfit with this vibrant pink mule, complete with an asymmetrical heel and thick front straps.

Buy: J.Crew Penny Sandal $95 was $158
Stuart Weitzman Nudist Disco Sandal

A close sister to the brand’s celebrity-approved Nudist sandal, the Disco from Stuart Weitzman offers an elevated platform for added leg-lengthening effects. While still slightly a splurge, the designer shoe is nearly half off, making it a steal.

Buy: Stuart Weitzman Nudist Disco Sandal $255 was $425
Vans Old Skool Woven Check Sneaker

We love this Vans Old Skool with a summer-ready twist, complete with a woven upper finished in blush pink.

Buy: Vans Old Skool Woven Check Sneaker $39 was $65
Marc Fisher Alida Espadrille Platform Wedge

A warm weather staple, this espadrille wedge features a soft suede upper, 2-inch platform and contrast buckle at the ankle.

Buy: Marc Fisher Alida Espadrille Wedge $100 was $150
Hunter Original Short Adjustable Back Rain Boot

Keep feet dry during sporadic showers with these short Hunter boots, done with an adjustable buckle at the back to accommodate all calf sizes.

Buy: Hunter Original Short Rain Boot $90 was $150
Nike Air Max 97

If you love the chunky sneaker look, this ’90s-era Nike sneaker — complete with the Swoosh’s signature Air Max cushioning and ripple upper design — is a great option.

Buy: Nike Air Max 97 Sneaker $108 was $160
Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pump

Deemed by our editors as the ultimate work heel, this pointed toe pump offers a slee silhouette without sacrificing comfort. The nude colorway, which will go with practically in your closet, is now 30 percent off.

Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pump $84 was $120
Steve Madden Erin Sandal

Hop onto the naked sandal trend with this sleek optionl from Steve Madden, featuring a super slim heel.

Buy: Steve Madden Erin Sandal $48 was $80
