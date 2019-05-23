11 Unbeatable Shoe Deals From Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale — Up to 50% Off

Nordstrom’s half yearly sale is finally here, and you’re not going to want to miss it. Now through June 2, the retailer is offering up to 50% off hundreds of footwear styles — from summery espadrilles perfect to wear to a Memorial Day barbecue to comfy kicks that will keep your feet happy all season long.

To save you time wading through seemingly endless options, we’ve rounded up our favorite women’s shoes on sale. We even spotted some designer looks that were nearly half off (we’re talking Tory Burch slides and Stuart Weitzman sandals). Shop the top deals below, and head to Nordstrom.com to see all the discounted offerings on the site (including apparel, home goods and more) while the promotion lasts.

Adidas NMD R1

This sock-like Adidas sneaker offers a stretchy seamless upper and full-length midsole for ultimate support during exercise or play.

Adidas NMD R1 CREDIT: Nordstrom

Cole Haan Avani Block Heel Sandal

When it comes to cute and comfy sandals, you’ll be hard pressed to find a style that nails the combination as well as this Cole Haan look. Finished in a soft suede, it features supportive front and ankle straps, plus the brand’s plush GrandOS cushioning for an effortless ride underfoot.