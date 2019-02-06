How to Get $100 Off This Meghan Markle-Loved Shoe Brand

Whether she’s recycling beloved pairs or rocking various styles from the same label, Meghan Markle stays loyal to her favorite shoe brands — Tamara Mellon included. The British-based designs under Mellon, who also co-founded Jimmy Choo, have been sported by the duchess on multiple occasions. While the luxury offerings don’t exactly come cheap, for a limited time, the brand is here to help you copy the duchess’ style without spending a royal fortune.

Until March 31, Tamara Mellon is offering Footwear News $100 off any order with no minimums. Simply use our exclusive promo code TNFN100 at checkout to nab Meghan Markle-worn styles, as well as any others you’re eager to add to your shopping cart, for a fraction of the cost.

Tamara Mellon Paramour

Meghan sported these strappy pumps to attend the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London with Prince Harry a month before their nuptials. The former actress paired the sleek look with a striped Altuzarra dress, Camilla and Marc Blazer and Oroton crossbody bag.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in London. CREDIT: REX

Tamara Mellon Paramour CREDIT: Tamara Mellon

Tamara Mellon Rebel 105

The newly minted Duchess is proof that a nude pump belongs in every woman’s closet. On the evening after Kensington Palace announced that she and Prince Harry are expecting, she sported this stunning leather pair to complement her forest green Brandon Maxwell dress. The shoes also come in four other colorways, including black and red, so you can stock up on multiple pairs for a range of events if you’re head over heels for them.

Meghan Markle wears a Brandon Maxwell dress and Tamara Mellon pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tamara Mellon Rebel 105 CREDIT: Tamara Mellon

Tamara Mellon Karat

Paired with a custom-made Givenchy dress, Meghan stepped out in the Karat sandals in Gold Metallic Napa while honoring Clare Waight Keller (Givenchy’s artistic director and Meghan’s wedding dress designer) at the 2018 British Fashion Awards. The soiree-ready shoes also come in rose gold and silver to complete any polished ensemble.

Tamara Mellon Karat CREDIT: Tamara Mellon

Tamara Mellon Siren 105

Clear accents add eye-catching detail to these d’Orsay style pumps, which Meghan wore for her first appearance as Duchess to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday. The pumps are so popular, many sizes are only available for preorder or to join the waitlist, so we recommend jumping on them ASAP. And if you need some styling inspiration, follow Meghan’s lead and wear them with a coordinating pale pink dress and sheer tights.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex at a garden party at Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Tamara Mellon Siren 105 CREDIT: Tamara Mellon

