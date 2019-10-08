Sign up for our newsletter today!

These Meghan Markle-Approved Flats Are Just $100 on Amazon

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Meghan Markle
Sept. 23
Sept. 24
Sept. 24
Sept. 24
View Gallery 13 Images

Meghan Markle may be a royal, but that doesn’t mean all her outfits come at sky-high prices.

As the internet scrambled to ID the ensembles worn by the Duchess of Sussex on her recent royal tour of Africa, one pair of shoes in particular caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans: Sam Edelman flats.

Sam Edelman is a budget-friendly wardrobe staple of many women’s wardrobes. The brand offers a range of classic styles along with trend-forward silhouettes; pairs typically cost less than $200.

Meghan Markle, sam Edelman shoes, sally ballet flats, suede shoes, staud dress, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry on a public walkabout through the colourful and multicultural neighbourhood of Bo-Kaap in Cape TownPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 24 Sep 2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Meghan Markle, sam Edelman shoes, sally ballet flats, suede shoes, shoe style, Cape Town, South Africa, royal tour
A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s flats.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle selected a pair of oatmeal-colored flats from the label on Sept. 24 while in Cape Town, South Africa, with husband Prince Harry. Called the Sally ballet flat, the shoe chosen by the duchess is a slip-on with a pointed toe. It sells for just $100 on Amazon.com and comes in a variety of colors, from the beige the duchess chose to lilac and a python print.

Sam Edelman Sally ballet flat
Sam Edelman Sally ballet flat.
CREDIT: Amazon.com
Buy: Sam Edelman Sally Ballet Flat $100
buy it

When the former “Suits” star wears something, it typically sells out — an effect dubbed the “Markle Sparkle” — so it’s somewhat surprising that the accessibly priced flats are still in stock. The olive-green Staud dress Markle teamed with them is also available to buy on the brand’s site for $325.

Meghan Markle, sam Edelman shoes, sally ballet flats, suede shoes, staud dress, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry on a public walkabout through the colourful and multicultural neighbourhood of Bo-Kaap in Cape TownPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 24 Sep 2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see all of the outfits Meghan Markle wore on her royal tour of Africa.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

How Meghan Markle Promotes Ethical Fashion

Meghan Markle Repeats Power Pumps & Shirt Dress Combo in Johannesburg

Meghan Markle Teams $140 Trench Dress With Designer Heels in Johannesburg

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad