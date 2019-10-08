These Meghan Markle-Approved Flats Are Just $100 on Amazon

Meghan Markle may be a royal, but that doesn’t mean all her outfits come at sky-high prices.

As the internet scrambled to ID the ensembles worn by the Duchess of Sussex on her recent royal tour of Africa, one pair of shoes in particular caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans: Sam Edelman flats.

Sam Edelman is a budget-friendly wardrobe staple of many women’s wardrobes. The brand offers a range of classic styles along with trend-forward silhouettes; pairs typically cost less than $200.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s flats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Markle selected a pair of oatmeal-colored flats from the label on Sept. 24 while in Cape Town, South Africa, with husband Prince Harry. Called the Sally ballet flat, the shoe chosen by the duchess is a slip-on with a pointed toe. It sells for just $100 on Amazon.com and comes in a variety of colors, from the beige the duchess chose to lilac and a python print.

Sam Edelman Sally ballet flat. CREDIT: Amazon.com

When the former “Suits” star wears something, it typically sells out — an effect dubbed the “Markle Sparkle” — so it’s somewhat surprising that the accessibly priced flats are still in stock. The olive-green Staud dress Markle teamed with them is also available to buy on the brand’s site for $325.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

