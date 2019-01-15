These Meghan Markle-Approved Flats Just Got a Fun Celestial Update

As Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has continuously turned heads with her stylish wardrobe.

While she often dresses in high heels, one of Markle’s most memorable moments came in October on a trip to Australia with Prince Harry, where she ditched the stilettos for a pair of comfy Rothy’s flats.

After changing out of her Manolo Blahnik pumps, the stylish former “Suits” star paired her Rothy’s with an affordable black Club Monaco dress and a tan Martin Grant trench coat while walking along Bondi Beach with her husband.

Now, Rothy’s has put a fun take on its shoes that is likely to win over even more new fans.

The brand introduced a new collection of limited-edition loafers inspired by starry nights and zodiac signs today.

For the astrology guru, the navy flats — which feature swirly stars and a zodiac sign of your choice embroidered in silver metallic thread — are a must-have.

The special-edition version of the buzzy shoes is an affordable one, too, retailing for $165. You can even get $20 off your order by referring a friend to the Rothy’s site who also makes a purchase.

In addition to making a statement about your zodiac sign, you can also use your Rothy’s to tout your environmentalist creds. The shoes are made of post-consumer, recycled plastic water bottles that have been fused into fiber and then knit into yarn.

