Marks & Spencer Launches a Super-Affordable Line of Vegan Shoes

On the heels of its release of vegan food offerings, U.K. retailer Marks & Spencer has debuted a line of vegan shoes averaging just $40 a pair.

The spring collection includes more than 350 warm-weather looks for the whole family, including sleek chukka boots for him, trendy slingback pumps for her and sparkly trainers for the kids. All the styles are identifiable by a special “M&S vegan” logo (that means they’re devoid of any animal byproducts like leather hide or fur).

“After increased customer interest in veganism and a rise in online searches for related products, we decided to investigate the possibility of expanding our vegan-friendly offering into footwear and accessories,” said Rachel Smith, senior footwear technologist at Mark & Spencer. “Over the year, we have analyzed our products and gone the extra mile to ensure we offer a great selection that complies with all vegan requirements.”

Following this ethos, the looks are not only stylish and affordable but designed to be comfortable, too. Many are made with the brand’s signature Insolia Flex technology to help redistribute pressure from the balls of the feet for a supportive feel 24/7.

Eager to get your hands on the collection? A range of options from the line are available in stores and online, with the rest rolling out through February. Below, shop a few of our favorite women’s styles out now, and head to Marksandspencer.com to see all the must-have options.

M&S Collection Woven Pumps

This metallic woven style will add a subtle dose of shine to any outfit.

M&S woven pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Retailer

M&S Collection Wedge Heel Mule Shoes

Brighten up your wardrobe with this cheery mule, featuring a comfortable wedge heel.

M&S Collection wedge heel mule shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Retailer

M&S Collection Statement Heel Pointed Slingback Shoes

Hardware details and a contrast block pump make this slingback style especially eye-catching.

M&S Collection statement heel pointed slingback shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Retailer

M&S Collection Lace-up Trainers

We love this all-white sneaker — complete with a colorful heel accent — which will go with everything from jeans to dresses.

M&S Collection lace-up trainers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Retailer

M&S Collection Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes

Color blocking, like in this red and pink option, is a great way to spice up basic outfits.

M&S Collection kitten heel pointed court shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Retailer

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

