Why You’re About to See Maison Margiela’s ‘Goat’ Shoes Everywhere in 2019

Maison Margiela got footwear fans talking when its Tabi boots appeared on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes Jan. 6.

The boots — which some are calling “goat” shoes — feature a split-toe. They were the talk of the internet after Cody Fern hit the red carpet in a shiny black pair, teaming the edgy boots with a sheer black button-down shirt and wide-legged trousers.

Cody Fern at the Golden Globes on Jan. 6 in Maison Margiela Tabi boots. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

A closer look at Cody Fern’s Golden Globes footwear. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Fern repeated the buzzy look at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

Cody Fern at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13 in another pair of Tabi boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But the Tabi boots are nothing new. They have been around for 30 years, appearing regularly on fashion-forward A-listers since the early ’00s.

While the internet had mixed opinions when it came to Fern’s Golden Globes footwear, fashion fans began predicting that the split-toe shoes would gain in popularity in the new year.

And it seems as if Margiela is seizing the moment: The brand is offering new versions of the Tabi style for spring ’19.

Low-top and high-top canvas sneaker versions of the Tabi shoe have both come to market, with the low-tops retailing for $555 and the high-tops coming in at $665.

A look at Margiela’s Tabi canvas low-top sneakers. CREDIT: MatchesFashion

Split-toe loafers and flats are also available for purchase, coming in shiny black leather at a $695 price point.

Maison Margiela Tabi split-toe flats. CREDIT: MatchesFashion

And the boot look that spawned the new obsession over the goat shoes is also available for fans to get online, retailing at a cost of $1,485.

Maison Margiela Tabi boots. CREDIT: MatchesFashion

Want more?

Hiker Sneakers Will Be Trending for Men in Fall, According to London Fashion Week Men’s Runways

These Two Major Sneaker Collabs Defined Milan Fashion Week on Sunday

Heron Preston Makes His Runway Debut With Two Footwear Collabs at Paris Fashion Week Men’s