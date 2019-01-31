7 Best Products to Keep Your Feet Warm in Winter

If you live in an area that experiences subzero temperatures, having the proper gear is a must (especially for those of you being plagued by Winter Storm Jaden in the Midwest). Because extremities like feet and toes are the most susceptible to chill, you’ll want to invest in footwear products like sturdy boots, wool socks and handy foot warmers that are most effective in keeping you toasty while venturing outside. Below, we’ve rounded up all those game-changing items for your convenience. Shop them ASAP to survive this winter; we promise you won’t regret it.
1. Global Vasion Electric Heated Socks
Cold feet are no match for these heated socks, which come with a rechargeable battery pack for 6.5 hours of warmth. On top of all that, they’re breathable and surprisingly non-bulky. If you’re brave enough to venture into the cold for more than a few minutes, these are a must.
2. HotHands Toe Warmers
Keep toes toasty with these easy-to-use toe warmers. The pack is air-activated, so once you open it, the warmers will instantly heat up. Simply slip them into the front of socks, and dispose of them after each use.
3. Sox Shop Merino Wool Thermal Socks
When it comes to socks, merino wool is one of warmest materials on the market — plus it’s itch-free and helps wick away moisture. This three-pair pack features the material the material is rated to withstand temperatures as cold as -30 degrees Fahrenheit, and even includes a full terry lining for added plushness.
4. Kamik Men’s Greenbay Boot
Of course, your socks are only as effective as the boot you put them in. This option from Kamik offers an easy slip-on style with elastic at the ankle to lock warmth in and keep the elements out. It also features a toasty Thermal Guard liner, thick tread for added traction on slippery surfaces and lightweight rubber construction that won’t weigh feet down.
5. Columbia Men’s Bugaboot Plus IV Omni-Heat
Looking for a more traditional lace-up snow style? Colmbia’s Bugaboot Plus IV Omni-Heat is a great go-to. It offers a seam-sealed leather and nylon upper, plus 200 grams of insulation and a reflective lining that traps body heat yet still is breathable.
6. FoxRiver Therm-A-Wick Sock Liners
For an added layer of warmth inside you boot, try sock liners. Simply wear a pair, like this option from FoxRiver that’s both insulating and moisture-wicking. Bonus: it’ll also help prevent blisters from forming.
7. Sole Insulated Ultra Footbeds
While walking on chilled or icy surfaces, it’s common for the cold to creep into the soles of your shoes, causing perpetually frozen feet. To prevent this from happening, use insulted footbeds inside your boots — which will not only help lock in heat but act as an extra barrier against the cold. We recommend this ultra-thin option from Sole, which won’t make your feet feel cramped. Too-tight shoes and socks can cause your vessels to constrict and consequently stop blood flow.
