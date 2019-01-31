7 Best Products to Keep Your Feet Warm in Winter

If you live in an area that experiences subzero temperatures, having the proper gear is a must (especially for those of you being plagued by Winter Storm Jaden in the Midwest). Because extremities like feet and toes are the most susceptible to chill, you’ll want to invest in footwear products like sturdy boots, wool socks and handy foot warmers that are most effective in keeping you toasty while venturing outside. Below, we’ve rounded up all those game-changing items for your convenience. Shop them ASAP to survive this winter; we promise you won’t regret it.

1. Global Vasion Electric Heated Socks

Cold feet are no match for these heated socks, which come with a rechargeable battery pack for 6.5 hours of warmth. On top of all that, they’re breathable and surprisingly non-bulky. If you’re brave enough to venture into the cold for more than a few minutes, these are a must.

Global Vasion electric heated socks on Amazon CREDIT: Amazon

2. HotHands Toe Warmers

Keep toes toasty with these easy-to-use toe warmers. The pack is air-activated, so once you open it, the warmers will instantly heat up. Simply slip them into the front of socks, and dispose of them after each use.

HotHands toe warmers CREDIT: Amazon

3. Sox Shop Merino Wool Thermal Socks

When it comes to socks, merino wool is one of warmest materials on the market — plus it’s itch-free and helps wick away moisture. This three-pair pack features the material the material is rated to withstand temperatures as cold as -30 degrees Fahrenheit, and even includes a full terry lining for added plushness.

Sox Shop merino wool thermal socks