These ‘Betty and Veronica’ Keds Are Perfect for Both Riverdale Fans and Comic Book Lovers

You can channel your inner Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendez with these Keds x Betty and Veronica shoes.

Although Betty and Veronica made their debut in 1950s with “Archie Comics,” the revival of the fashionable frenemies and their pals in the hit CW show “Riverdale” has led to the ladies gaining even more of a cult following.

“We love that we get to keep these two iconic females relevant along with the reincarnation of these characters in the CW show,” Jena Kane, the creative director of Betty and Veronica brand, said in a statement.

Despite being around for five decades, the Betty and Veronica brand was launched back in 2016. But the collaboration between the duo and Keds couldn’t have come at a better time. Throughout the years both the footwear company and dynamic duo have pushed to empower females worldwide. (Keds is actually credited for making the first sneaker for women: the classic Champion shoe.)

The Keds x Betty and Veronica collection features six shoes with retro-inspired style, retailing from $60 to $75. You can shop the collection below.

Keds x Betty and Veronica Kickstart Comic shoe

For the OG comic book lover, these Keds x Betty and Veronica Kickstart Comic shoes make quite the statement. These classic Kickstart-style sneakers feature archived comics from “Archie Comics” on the upper, tongue and heel. The easy-to-slip-on shoes are a fashionable option for on-the-go.

Keds x Betty and Veronica Kickstart Comic shoe CREDIT: Keds

Keds x Betty and Veronica Triple Decker Embroidered Profile shoe

Have fun with these alternating Betty and Veronica embroidered shoes. The luxe velvet slip-ons have a 1-inch platform for added height. Their blush color and feminine silhouette make it easy to dress up or down.

Keds x Betty and Veronica Triple Decker Embroidered Profile shoe CREDIT: Keds

Keds x Betty and Veronica Pop Print shoe

Get playful with these action-packed shoes. The Champion-style Keds sneakers have a denim upper complete with fun sound-effect graphic designs and golden star studs. They also have profiles of the cartoon style icons and come in a pink colorway, too.

Keds x Betty and Veronica Pop Print shoe

Keds x Betty and Veronica Double Decker Comic shoe

These Double Decker Keds have archived black and white drawings from “Archie Comics.” The shoes also have a twill upper and lining, making them soft and breathable. Even for those who aren’t fans of the comic, the classic black and white design brings a fun graphic punch to one’s spring wardrobe.

Keds X Betty and Veronica Double Decker Comic shoe CREDIT: Keds

Keds x Betty and Veronica Anchor Riverdale shoe

“Riverdale” fans will fall in love these Keds, featuring cool graphics such as Betty and Veronica headshots, sound effects, vintage telephones, milkshakes and Riverdale flags. The shoes have a heritage silhouette and a twill upper, making them comfortably chic.

Keds X Betty and Veronica Anchor Riverdale shoe CREDIT: Keds

