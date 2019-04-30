This Kate Middleton-Inspired Stuart Weitzman Wedge Is on Sale Right Now

Kate Middleton’s shoe style is undeniably enviable, so it’s no surprise fans all over the world are eager to emulate it. If you count yourself among them, you’re in luck. One of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite Stuart Weitzman looks has been reinvented by the brand — and is now massively discounted on NeimanMarcus.com.

The mega retailer is currently offering $100 off Stuart Weitzman’s Jean wedge, an updated version of the brand’s Corskwoon wedge that Kate has loved for years. The Corskwoon, which the duchess first wore in 2012 and has since rocked with everything from summery dresses to jeans and blazer combos, is only available in very limited quantities on Amazon.com. While not an exact replica of the beloved royal style, the Jean also adopts an ultra-elevated platform, with the addition of a peep toe and a supportive slingback strap to keep you cute and comfy all season long.

It’s important to note that the deal solely applies to the “adobe leather” colorway of the style. We think the hue is so versatile and spring-ready, though, you really can’t go wrong. Nab a pair of the must-have wedges below while you still can.

Stuart Weitzman Jean wedge in adobe leather. CREDIT: Nordstrom

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

