7 Style Lessons to Learn From Kate Middleton

Whether she’s attending a gala or keeping it casual at a charity event, Kate Middleton always look flawless from head to toe. In honor of her 37th birthday today, we’ve rounded up the top style lessons we’ve learned from the impeccably dressed duchess. Discover them all below, plus shop a few of her favorite shoes (and alternatives to the ones that are no longer in stock).
Match your shoes to your dress
Following the duchess’ lead, opt for shoes in the same shade of color as your dress. It’s a great look for more formal events, as it offers an elegant and put-together effect.
To buy: Rupert Sanderson Malory Pumps, $427 (was $534).
Invest in a nude pump
Nude heels are not only versatile, but make your legs look longer. The duchess already stands at 5 feet and 9 inches, but the neutral shoe helps elongate her frame even further.
To buy: Gianvito Rossi 105 Suede Pumps, $695.
Add a casual touch to summer ensembles with wedges
Turns out, your favorite summer shoe is royal-approved. The Duchess stays true to her sleek-meets-laid-back aesthetic with cork wedges, like this pair she wore in 2014 from Stuart Weitzman (which is no longer available).
To buy (a similar look): J.Crew Canvas Espadrille Wedges, $60 (was $98).
Pair tall boots with long skirts
Style a midi skirt with tall boots, which offers more coverage — perfect for chillier months.
To buy (a similar look): Kenneth Cole Reaction Kick-Ing, $98 (was $140).
Elevate boat shoes with button-downs
Boat shoes can seem hard to pull off without looking like you stepped off a college campus, but dress up the casual shoe with a classic button-down and skinny dark-wash jeans.
To buy: Sebago Bala, $95.
Play with patterns with your shoes
For more basic ensembles, add an eye-catching touch with a pair of patterned shoes. Plaid is an ideal choice if you’re looking for something that’s not too bold.
To buy (a similar look): Steve Madden Feather Loafer Flat, $70.
When in doubt, step into white sneakers
Comfortable and practical, white sneakers are so versatile, they work with most everyday outfits. The duchess herself has reached for her blanc Superga kicks on numerous occasions.
To buy: Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker, $65.
