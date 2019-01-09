Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Style Lessons to Learn From Kate Middleton

By Samantha Peters
Samantha Peters

Samantha Peters

More Stories By

View All
kate-middleton-1
Gianvito Rossi
Penelope Chilvers
Rupert Sanderson
Stuart Weitzman
View Gallery 7 Images

Whether she’s attending a gala or keeping it casual at a charity event, Kate Middleton always look flawless from head to toe. In honor of her 37th birthday today, we’ve rounded up the top style lessons we’ve learned from the impeccably dressed duchess. Discover them all below, plus shop a few of her favorite shoes (and alternatives to the ones that are no longer in stock).

Match your shoes to your dress

Following the duchess’ lead, opt for shoes in the same shade of color as your dress. It’s a great look for more formal events, as it offers an elegant and put-together effect.

kate middleton, prince william, eponine coat, rupert sanderson heels
Kate Middleton walking alongside Prince William in her recycled ensemble.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Rupert Sanderson Malory Pumps
Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps.
CREDIT: Farfetch

To buyRupert Sanderson Malory Pumps, $427 (was $534). 

Invest in a nude pump

Nude heels are not only versatile, but make your legs look longer. The duchess already stands at 5 feet and 9 inches, but the neutral shoe helps elongate her frame even further.

Catherine Duchess of CambridgeGlobal Ministerial Mental Health Summit, County Hall, London, UK - 09 Oct 2018The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit on Tuesday 9th October. The summit is being co-hosted by the UK Government and the OECD. The Mental Health Summit will see political figures, leading academics and policy-makers from around the world come together with one common goal: better mental health for all. The meeting will help countries work together to deal with stigma attached to mental health and address other issues to do with mental ill-health WEARING EMILIA WICKSTEAD WORN BEFORE (8970151) JULY 21 2017 SHOES BY GIANVITO ROSSI
Kate Middleton wears an Emilia Wickstead dress and Gianvito Rossi pumps.
CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock
Gianvito Rossi 105 suede pumps
Gianvito Rossi 105 suede pumps, the exact pair Kate Middleton wore.
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

To buy: Gianvito Rossi 105 Suede Pumps, $695.

Add a casual touch to summer ensembles with wedges

Turns out, your favorite summer shoe is royal-approved. The Duchess stays true to her sleek-meets-laid-back aesthetic with cork wedges, like this pair she wore in 2014 from Stuart Weitzman (which is no longer available).

Kate Middleton Style
Middleton (with Prince William) in Australia wearing Stuart Weitzman wedges in 2014.
CREDIT: REX Shutterstock
J.Crew Canvas Espadrille Wedges
J.Crew canvas espadrille wedges.
CREDIT: J.Crew

To buy (a similar look)J.Crew Canvas Espadrille Wedges, $60 (was $98).

Pair tall boots with long skirts

Style a midi skirt with tall boots, which offers more coverage — perfect for chillier months.

Catherine Duchess of CambridgePrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge host lunch for military personnel, London, UK - 04 Dec 2018Their Royal Highnesses will host a Christmas party in London for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus. The Duke is Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire, which is home to Typhoon Sqns, who currently deploy to Cyprus in support of Op SHADER. RAF Marham have 31 Squadron, who are also contributing to OP SHADER. The event is being supported by The Royal British Legion in recognition of the unique contribution and sacrifices Serving personnel and their families make year round, and especially when they are separated during the festive period. The support of their families and loved ones is vital not only when personnel are serving, but through transition, recovery and civilian life after service, and The Royal British Legion ensures that those family members are supported in return.
Kate Middleton wears an Emilia Wickstead skirt with black slouch boots.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

To buy (a similar look)Kenneth Cole Reaction Kick-Ing, $98 (was $140). 

Elevate boat shoes with button-downs 

Boat shoes can seem hard to pull off without looking like you stepped off a college campus, but dress up the casual shoe with a classic button-down and skinny dark-wash jeans.

Kate Middleton Prince William Royal Trip Canada 2011
Middleton again opted for her Sebago flats, this time paired with J Brand jeans and a button-down shirt.
CREDIT: REX Shutterstock.
Sebago Bala
Sebago Bala
CREDIT: Zappos

To buySebago Bala, $95.

Play with patterns with your shoes

For more basic ensembles, add an eye-catching touch with a pair of patterned shoes. Plaid is an ideal choice if you’re looking for something that’s not too bold.

Kate Middleton Celebrity Statement Shoes October 2016
October 2016: Kate Middleton wrapped up her trip to Canada wearing a pair of plaid J.Crew heels, which are currently cold out.
CREDIT: REX Shutterstock.

To buy (a similar look): Steve Madden Feather Loafer Flat, $70.

When in doubt, step into white sneakers

Comfortable and practical, white sneakers are so versatile, they work with most everyday outfits. The duchess herself has reached for her blanc Superga kicks on numerous occasions.

Kate Middleton Superga
Kate Middleton in Superga sneakers.
CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

To buySuperga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker, $65. 

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Click through to view Kate Middleton’s most worn shoes.

Want more?

How to Wear Mid-Calf Boots

Buy the Five Dr. Martens Boots That Celebrities Love

The Royals Love These 5 Sneaker Brands

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad