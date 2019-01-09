7 Style Lessons to Learn From Kate Middleton

Whether she’s attending a gala or keeping it casual at a charity event, Kate Middleton always look flawless from head to toe. In honor of her 37th birthday today, we’ve rounded up the top style lessons we’ve learned from the impeccably dressed duchess. Discover them all below, plus shop a few of her favorite shoes (and alternatives to the ones that are no longer in stock).

Match your shoes to your dress

Following the duchess’ lead, opt for shoes in the same shade of color as your dress. It’s a great look for more formal events, as it offers an elegant and put-together effect.

Kate Middleton walking alongside Prince William in her recycled ensemble. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps. CREDIT: Farfetch

To buy: Rupert Sanderson Malory Pumps, $427 (was $534).

Invest in a nude pump

Nude heels are not only versatile, but make your legs look longer. The duchess already stands at 5 feet and 9 inches, but the neutral shoe helps elongate her frame even further.

Kate Middleton wears an Emilia Wickstead dress and Gianvito Rossi pumps. CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

Gianvito Rossi 105 suede pumps, the exact pair Kate Middleton wore. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

To buy: Gianvito Rossi 105 Suede Pumps, $695.

Add a casual touch to summer ensembles with wedges

Turns out, your favorite summer shoe is royal-approved. The Duchess stays true to her sleek-meets-laid-back aesthetic with cork wedges, like this pair she wore in 2014 from Stuart Weitzman (which is no longer available).

Middleton (with Prince William) in Australia wearing Stuart Weitzman wedges in 2014. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

J.Crew canvas espadrille wedges. CREDIT: J.Crew

To buy (a similar look): J.Crew Canvas Espadrille Wedges, $60 (was $98).

Pair tall boots with long skirts

Style a midi skirt with tall boots, which offers more coverage — perfect for chillier months.

Kate Middleton wears an Emilia Wickstead skirt with black slouch boots. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

To buy (a similar look): Kenneth Cole Reaction Kick-Ing, $98 (was $140).

Elevate boat shoes with button-downs

Boat shoes can seem hard to pull off without looking like you stepped off a college campus, but dress up the casual shoe with a classic button-down and skinny dark-wash jeans.

Middleton again opted for her Sebago flats, this time paired with J Brand jeans and a button-down shirt. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock. Sebago Bala CREDIT: Zappos To buy: Sebago Bala, $95.

Play with patterns with your shoes

For more basic ensembles, add an eye-catching touch with a pair of patterned shoes. Plaid is an ideal choice if you’re looking for something that’s not too bold.

October 2016: Kate Middleton wrapped up her trip to Canada wearing a pair of plaid J.Crew heels, which are currently cold out. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock.

To buy (a similar look): Steve Madden Feather Loafer Flat, $70.

When in doubt, step into white sneakers

Comfortable and practical, white sneakers are so versatile, they work with most everyday outfits. The duchess herself has reached for her blanc Superga kicks on numerous occasions.

Kate Middleton in Superga sneakers. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

To buy: Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker, $65.

