The $95 Shoes Kate Middleton Always Packs When She Travels

There are many reasons to admire Kate Middleton’s style, but few are more relatable than the fact that comfort is key in her book. While the duchess is often seen wearing high heels, she doesn’t let the strict royal protocol stop her from reaching for more practical picks when she’s on the go.

For over five years, Middleton has been spotted in her trusty Sebago boat shoes during countless overseas outings — from sailing in New Zealand to going on a safari in India. And it’s not hard to see why the duchess has them on repeat. The moccasin-style shoe features a traction outsole and cushioned footbed for 24/7 support. Plus, its neutral hues make it an extremely versatile addition to any wardrobe. And its $95 price tag will make your wallet happy, too.

Middleton opts for Sebago flats paired with J Brand jeans and a button-down shirt. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock.

Love the duchess’ functional and stylish footwear choice? Shop her must-have look below.

