How to Extend the Life of Your Sneakers

You’ve spent a ton of money on your sneakers, so why not make sure they stay in great shape for a long time? There are several brands on the market today with products geared toward extending the life of your kicks.

Spray a water and stain repellant

Before even putting them on your feet, apply a water and stain repellant to protect the exterior. Retailers stock shelves near cash registers with tons of protective sprays, including a product from a sneakerhead-favorite brand, Crep Protect.

Crep Protect Rain and Stain Shoe Spray. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Take time to deep-clean a worn pair

If you’ve worn your sneakers a ton and it’s starting to show, a good cleaning will not only make them look good again, it’ll also eliminate debris that could cause damage. Jason Markk is a pioneer in the sneaker-cleaning business and has a beginners’ kit that comes complete with a gentle cleaning solution and an easy-to-use brush to help you give your kicks a much-needed refresh.

Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner Starter Kit CREDIT: Finish Line

Prevent creases

If creases throw you off and make you not want to wear your sneakers anymore, crease-preventing inserts are a good way to remedy the problem. Some crease preventers, including ones from ForceField, don’t interfere with how your kicks feel on foot and are relatively inexpensive.

ForceField Crease Preventers CREDIT: Finish Line

Protect the soles

Maintaining the upper is important, but so is taking care of the bottom. There are several sole protectors you can invest in to keep the bottoms of your sneakers fresher longer. Some brands make them for specific sneakers, while others offer ones you cut yourself to fit the outsole.

Clear Sole Protector for Sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

