Sign up for our newsletter today!

How to Extend the Life of Your Sneakers

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
Air Jordan 15 Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2018.
Air Jordan 15 from the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2018.
CREDIT: Nike

You’ve spent a ton of money on your sneakers, so why not make sure they stay in great shape for a long time? There are several brands on the market today with products geared toward extending the life of your kicks.

Spray a water and stain repellant

Before even putting them on your feet, apply a water and stain repellant to protect the exterior. Retailers stock shelves near cash registers with tons of protective sprays, including a product from a sneakerhead-favorite brand, Crep Protect.

Crep Protect Rain and Stain Shoe Spray
Crep Protect Rain and Stain Shoe Spray.
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Crep Protect Shoe Spray $15
Buy it

Take time to deep-clean a worn pair

If you’ve worn your sneakers a ton and it’s starting to show, a good cleaning will not only make them look good again, it’ll also eliminate debris that could cause damage. Jason Markk is a pioneer in the sneaker-cleaning business and has a beginners’ kit that comes complete with a gentle cleaning solution and an easy-to-use brush to help you give your kicks a much-needed refresh.

Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner Starter Kit
Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner Starter Kit
CREDIT: Finish Line
Buy: Jason Markk Shoe Cleaner Kit $10
Buy it

Prevent creases

If creases throw you off and make you not want to wear your sneakers anymore, crease-preventing inserts are a good way to remedy the problem. Some crease preventers, including ones from ForceField, don’t interfere with how your kicks feel on foot and are relatively inexpensive.

ForceField Crease Preventers
ForceField Crease Preventers
CREDIT: Finish Line
Buy: ForceField Crease Preventers $10
Buy it

Protect the soles

Maintaining the upper is important, but so is taking care of the bottom. There are several sole protectors you can invest in to keep the bottoms of your sneakers fresher longer. Some brands make them for specific sneakers, while others offer ones you cut yourself to fit the outsole.

Clear Sole Protector for Sneakers
Clear Sole Protector for Sneakers.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Clear Sole Protector for Sneakers $20
buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

How to Wear Mid-Calf Boots

How to Remove Salt Stains From Winter Boots

How to Pack Your Shoes for Travel

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad