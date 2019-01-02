9 of the Cutest Heels for Ladies With Wide Feet

If you have wide feet, shopping for heels can be difficult. Many styles are already narrow, so finding a pair that won’t dig or rub mercilessly may seem practically impossible. Thankfully, however, all hope is not lost. Brands like Naturalizer, Sam Edelman and more are changing the game with stunning styles now crafted for wide feet. All that’s left to do is click “add to cart” on any one of these chic options — available in up to a width size D — below.

Naturalizer Hannie

This sassy slingback pump, complete with a sturdy block heel, will help you take on any meeting with confidence.

Naturalizer Hannie CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Naturalizer Hannie, $110.

Calvin Klein Gayle Pump

Subtle metallic accents create eye-catching accents on this staple black pump.

Calvin Klein Gayle pump. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Pump, $99.

Sam Edelman Hazel

Add unexpected texture below the ankle with these mesh-embellished heels.

Sam Edelman Hazel CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Sam Edelman Hazel, $96 (originally $120).

Franco Sarto Davey

Franco Sarto’s Davey pump offers a sophisticated strappy look, plus a lightly padded footbed and manageable kitten heel for added comfort.

Franco Sarto Davey CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Franco Sarto Davey, $99.

Steve Madden Irenee Sandal

This adorable block-heel sandal is great for those who want a sleek look without all the height.

To buy: Steve Madden Irenee Sandal, $80.

LifeStride Alita

We love the cutouts at the heel and toe of this knitted bootie, which offers a fun take on the traditional ankle boot.

LifeStride Alita CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: LifeStride Alita, $60.

Paradox London Pink Colette

Perfect for a night out on the town, these sparkly ankle strap sandals feature buckle details to make easy adjustments.

Paradox London Pink Colette CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Paradox London Pink Colette, $73.

J. Renee Desdemona

Complete with jewel embellishments and lace overlay, these stunning pointed-toe pumps will earn you compliments at any soirée.

J. Renee Desdemona CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: J. Renee Desdemona, $89; Zappos.com.

J. Renee Marcela

An affordable alternative to the Chanel cap toe pump, this version from J. Renee features an asymmetrical block heel and delicate charm accents.

J. Renee Marcela CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: J. Renee Marcela, $63 (originally $89).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

6 Cute and Comfortable Flats Made for Wide Feet

The Most Comfortable Pumps to Wear to Work, According to a Podiatrist

How to Choose the Right Heels for Your Foot Type, According to a Podiatrist