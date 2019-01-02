Sign up for our newsletter today!

9 of the Cutest Heels for Ladies With Wide Feet

By Samantha Peters
If you have wide feet, shopping for heels can be difficult. Many styles are already narrow, so finding a pair that won’t dig or rub mercilessly may seem practically impossible. Thankfully, however, all hope is not lost. Brands like Naturalizer, Sam Edelman and more are changing the game with stunning styles now crafted for wide feet. All that’s left to do is click “add to cart” on any one of these chic options — available in up to a width size D — below.

Naturalizer Hannie

This sassy slingback pump, complete with a sturdy block heel, will help you take on any meeting with confidence.

To buy: Naturalizer Hannie, $110.

Calvin Klein Gayle Pump

Subtle metallic accents create eye-catching accents on this staple black pump.

To buyCalvin Klein Gayle Pump, $99.

Sam Edelman Hazel

Add unexpected texture below the ankle with these mesh-embellished heels.

To buySam Edelman Hazel, $96 (originally $120).

Franco Sarto Davey

Franco Sarto’s Davey pump offers a sophisticated strappy look, plus a lightly padded footbed and manageable kitten heel for added comfort.

To buyFranco Sarto Davey, $99.

Steve Madden Irenee Sandal

This adorable block-heel sandal is great for those who want a sleek look without all the height.

To buySteve Madden Irenee Sandal, $80.

LifeStride Alita

We love the cutouts at the heel and toe of this knitted bootie, which offers a fun take on the traditional ankle boot.

To buyLifeStride Alita, $60.

Paradox London Pink Colette

Perfect for a night out on the town, these sparkly ankle strap sandals feature buckle details to make easy adjustments.

To buyParadox London Pink Colette, $73.

J. Renee Desdemona

Complete with jewel embellishments and lace overlay, these stunning pointed-toe pumps will earn you compliments at any soirée.

To buyJ. Renee Desdemona, $89; Zappos.com.

J. Renee Marcela

An affordable alternative to the Chanel cap toe pump, this version from J. Renee features an asymmetrical block heel and delicate charm accents.

To buyJ. Renee Marcela, $63 (originally $89).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

