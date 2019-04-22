Sign up for our newsletter today!

One of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Maternity Brands Is Now Available at Nordstrom

By Ella Chochrek
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chic pregnancy style can be difficult to achieve — but Meghan Markle has the formula figured out.

The Duchess of Sussex’s modern-classic maternity style serves as inspiration to women around the world. And now Nordstrom is making it easier to get Markle’s look. The retailer has launched a pop-in shop with styles from Hatch, one of her go-to maternity brands throughout her pregnancy.

The former actress most recently stepped out in Hatch on a February trip to New York. While grabbing dinner on Feb. 19, she wore a tailored Victoria Beckham coat over Hatch skinny jeans. For footwear, the style influencer chose Tamara Mellon midcalf boots with a triangular heel.

meghan markle, tamara mellon boots, victoria beckham
Meghan Markle in a navy Victoria Beckham coat with Hatch maternity jeans and Tamera Mellon boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The former “Suits” star’s buzziest Hatch look came during a January trip to Smart Works in London. She went with the brand’s sold-out Eliza dress — a form-fitting black knee-length dress — and trendy Gianvito Rossi leopard-print pumps with Plexi detailing.

Meghan Duchess of SussexMeghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Smart Works, London, UK - 10 Jan 2019
Meghan Markle wears a Hatch dress as she visits Smart Works in London on Jan. 10.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Since the line is available through the company’s Pop-In@Nordstrom series, styles will only be available until May 19. With Markle-approved items in such high demand, some items might quickly sell out. Further, they are more affordably priced than many of the duchess’ go-tos, with most priced below $300.

Below, shop our favorite Hatch pieces available at Nordstrom.

Hatch Naomi Dress

This pretty navy dress is made of comfy cotton. Its wrap styling makes it perfect for growing bumps or nursing babies.

Hatch Naomi Dress
Hatch Naomi dress.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Naomi Dress $198
Buy it

Hatch Premium Leggings

Pregnant or not, leggings are a must-have addition to any women’s wardrobe. This pair is stretchy and sleek, making it a winner.

Hatch
Hatch premium leggings.
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Premium Leggings $128
Buy it

Hatch Trench Coat

Trench coats are a staple of Markle’s put-together wardrobe. This one is a classic double-breasted style with a practical detachable collar.

hatch trench coat
Hatch trench coat.
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Trench Coat $318
Buy it

Hatch Long-Sleeve Top

This flowing long-sleeved shirt skims over a bump. Comfy and chic, the top goes with anything.

Hatch
Hatch long-sleeve tee.
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Long Sleeve Tee $98
Buy it

Hatch Jenna Dress

With flirty ruffle detailing and a high-low neckline, this feminine dress is the perfect addition to a spring maternity wardrobe.

Hatch Jenna dress
Hatch Jenna dress.
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Jenna Dress $278
Buy it

Hatch Wraparound Jumpsuit

Made of gingham-checked cotton, this jumpsuit features a cinch detailing at the waist perfect for highlighting an expanding bump.

Hatch wraparound jumpsuit
Hatch wraparound jumpsuit.
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Wraparound Jumpsuit $278
Buy it

Hatch Rory Pants

These classic wide-legged pants are just as chic for the workplace as they are for a weekend off-duty.

Hatch rory pants
Hatch Rory pants.
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Rory Pants $188
Buy it

Hatch Margaux Dress

With smock detailing at the belly and bow-adorned straps, this springlike dress is a winner.

Hatch Margaux
Hatch Margaux dress.
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Margaux Dress $248
Buy it

Hatch Airplane Cardigan

Made of luxe cashmere, this boxy cardigan is great for a long travel day or lounging around at home.

Hatch cardigan
Hatch airplane cardigan.
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Airplane Cardigan $378
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

