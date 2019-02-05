10 Pairs of These Boots Are Sold Every Hour on Ebay

If you’re looking to nab some of the hottest footwear styles on the market, Ebay is a great place to start. The site features a range of looks that are often so in demand, they’ve sold out on every other site (plus, you can sometimes even nab them for a fraction of the original price). One of their most coveted looks right now? Wedge boots.

In fact, according to the platform, a whopping 10 pairs of wedge boots are sold every hour on Ebay.com. The supportive style is followed in popularity by western booties, as well as lace-up styles like Timberlands, whose sales have risen 54 percent from September to December, and 90s-inspired Dr. Martens — whose sales are up 28 percent in the same time period.

Ebay attributes the growth in part to trends seen at 2019’s Sundance Film Festival, a treasure trove of celebrity style inspiration that runs the gamut from luxe red carpet fashion to cozy chic outfits.

Notably, the platform also found that sneaker boots are up 23 percent year over year — proving the comfortable and durable cold weather staple isn’t going anywhere.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out some of our favorite on-trend looks from the site below, and head to Ebay.com to nab the latest offerings before they’re gone.

1. Women’s Sorel After Hours Lace Shearling

Complete with a flirty wedge heel and faux fur lining, these Sorel snow boots are anything but ugly.

Women’s Sorel After Hours lace shearling. CREDIT: Ebay

2. Women’s Rag & Bone Westin Booties

Embrace the western trend with these cowboy-inspired booties from Rag & Bone, featuring metallic heel accents.

Women’s Rag & Bone Westin booties. CREDIT: Ebay

3. Men’s Timberland Premium Gaiter Boot

For a fun twist on the classic 6″ boot, try this colorblock gaitor style with a foldover hem.

Men’s Timberland Premium Gaiter boot. CREDIT: Ebay

4. Women’s Dr. Martens Jadon Boot

Beloved by celebrities like Miley Cyrus, the Jadon boasts a bold platform.

Women’s Dr. Martens Jadon boot. CREDIT: Ebay

5. Men’s Danner Vertigo 917

This stylish sneaker-boot-hybrid offers a traditional lace-up silhouette set on a vibram gum outsole for added traction and comfort.

Men’s Danner Vertigo 917 CREDIT: Ebay

