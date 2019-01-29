3,000 People Searched for These Shoes Even Before They Were Available to Buy

Dune’s Loupe Sandal was the shoe that fashion influencers couldn’t stop wearing last summer, and it even sold out several times after its debut. Now, in case you missed your chance to nab a pair, the style is back by popular demand on the British brand’s website.

Dune told FN that due to high demand, they launched an online waiting list for the sandals last weekend, and 3,000 people have been searching for the shoes since then. If you ask us, it’s not hard to see why. They feature a cool cut-out design, contrast stitching and a low block heel, making them as chic as they are comfortable. Plus, they retail for just $120, so they won’t break the bank either.

As for colorways, original staples like black and tan are currently up for grabs. By mid-March, the shoes will also be available in red leather, snake print and leopard print, yellow leather, denim and raffia. You can join the waiting list for all upcoming colorways at Dunelondon.com.

Judging by the way the current inventory is disappearing, we’d say it’s wise to keep your wallet at the ready if you’re eager to secure one of these drops. In the meantime, shop the available looks below before they’re gone.

To buy: Dune Loupe Smart Slider Sandal, $120.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

