These Cute and Comfy Dress Shoes Are on Sale Right Now

Eager to replace those ultra-uncomfortable dress shoes you never wear, or simply looking for a new pair to update your workwear wardrobe? Well, you’re in luck. Right now, tons of office-ready looks are slashed on Zappos.com — from classy leather wedges to staple loafers that are equal parts supportive and stylish. Below, shop a few of our favorites while the sale’s still on.

UGG Pixley Boot

This versatile black bootie will look amazing with tights and dresses during the colder months — plus it features a breathable fabric lining and shock-absorbing footbed for all-day comfort. Originally $190, the pair is now just $110.

UGG Pixley boot. CREDIT: Zappos

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

Easy to pack in a purse, these foldable Tory Burch flats are the perfect swap for heels during your commute to and from work. Better yet, this lovely floral version of the style is 40 percent off.

Tory Burch Minnie travel ballet flat. CREDIT: Zappos

Cole Haan Sadie Wedge

Get a supportive, second-skin fit with this Cole Haan style, complete with a sturdy wedge heel and easy slip-on design. Reduced from $180, the shoes are now $99.

Cole Haan Sadie wedge. CREDIT: Zappos

LifeStride Poppy

For those looking for a more subtle dose of height, a kitten heel is a great option. We love this pointed-toe style from Lifestride, which features a cushioned footbed and has been reduced from $60 to $43.

LifeStride Poppy CREDIT: Zappos

Steve Madden Declair Block Heeled Sandal

A colorful open-toed sandal, like this one from Steve Madden, is perfect for less formal office environments. Originally $80, it’s now $61.

Steve Madden Declair block heeled sandal CREDIT: Zappos

Sam Edelman Loraine

Paired with sleek dress pants, this classic loafer from Sam Edelman is ideal professional attire. Down from $120, they’re now on sale for $72.

Sam Edelman Loraine CREDIT: Zappos

Rockport Total Motion Novalie Anklestrap

From a brand that specializes in comfort features, this Rockport style offers a solid block heel, ankle strap and special sole designed to stabilize the foot and help disperse shock away from high impact areas.

Rockport Total Motion Novalie ankle strap CREDIT: Zappos

Sam Edelman Hazel

This highly rated pump from Sam Edelman features a double-padded footbed to comfortably take you from the board room to after-work drinks. Originally $120, this vibrant red colorway is now $85.

Sam Edelman Hazel CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

