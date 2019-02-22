Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Insoles That Will Help Take the Pain Out of Wearing High Heels

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
Still dreaming about those sky-high stilettos you passed by at the mall? Don’t be afraid to take them home. These days, there are lots of innovative ways to alleviate the pain and discomfort from wearing high heels that are both discreet and affordable.

Consider a pair of slim insoles made of gel or foam that gently absorbs ball-of-foot pressure and shock when standing. They can even be worn in a sandal since they can barely be detected.

Pain relief can also be achieved with simple cushions that can be placed in the front of the shoe for shock absorption. Or, a back-of-heel cushion can help prevent heels from slipping forward and out of the shoe.

Here, FN has curated a range of cushions and insoles to address your individual needs.

Bringsine Velvety Insole

Soft gel surrounds the painful areas at the heel and ball-of-foot by transferring pressure from the foot to the cushion.

Bringsine Velvety Insole for High Heels
Bringsine velvety insole.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Bringsine Velvety Insole $15
buy it

Chambellan High Heel Cushion Inserts

These support pads slip into the heel of the shoe mold to the shape of the foot and help eliminate shock and vibration from walking.

Chambellan High Heel Cushion Inserts
Chambellan high heel cushion inserts
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: High Heel Cushion Inserts $13
buy it

Foot Petals Technogel Heavenly Heel

A back-of-heel cushion helps prevent heels from slipping out of the shoe, while helping with shoe sizing issues.

Foot Petals Technogel Heavenly Heel
Foot Petals Technogel Heavenly Heel
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Foot Petals Technogel Heavenly Heel $13
buy it

Dr. Scholl’s Stylish Step High Heel Relief Insoles

These ultra-soft gel arch insoles help shift pressure off the ball of the foot with a slim design that won’t make shoes feel tight. Designed for heels over 2 inches.

Buy: Dr. Scholl's Stylish Step Insoles $8
buy it

Pedag Lady Gel-Velvety Insole

A German-made ultra-thin gel insole features a velour top liner with light support and cushioning. You can also trim for a customized fit.

Pedag Lady Gel-Velvety Insole
Pedag Lady Gel-Velvety Insole
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Pedag Lady Gel-Velvety Insole $12
buy it

Heelho Ball-of-Foot Cushion

A high heel insert with patented metatarsal indentations that off load high heel body weight, while preventing odors for enhanced foot comfort and health.

Heelho Ball-of-Foot Cushion
Heelho Ball-of-Foot cushion
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Heelho Ball-of-Foot Cushion $12
buy it

Footminders Catwalk Orthotic Arch Support Insoles

These insoles help redistribute weight along the foot, while extra cushioning under the ball of the foot for metatarsal support.

Footminders Catwalk Orthotic Arch Support Insoles
Footminders Catwalk orthotic arch support insoles.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Footminders Catwalk Insole $20
buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission. 

