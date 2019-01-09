The 7 Most Comfortable Flats You Can Wear to Work

As women continue to climb the corporate ladder in greater numbers than ever, it will likely be more comfortable to get to the top in a pair of flats.

If you’re already thinking flats can’t measure up to the fashion statement a pair of power pumps can make at the office, think again. Simply because shoes don’t add inches to your stature, it doesn’t mean they can’t deliver when it comes to professional style. It all depends on your office setting. For more tailored looks, there are simple ballet flats with ornament trims, while more casual environments allow for a pair of polished driving mocs.

However, low heels alone don’t make a shoe comfortable. It takes a range of often hidden features that enhance the wearability of a flat. Starting from the outside, check for upper materials, both natural and faux leather, that are soft and pliable to avoid blisters.

Next, gently press your finger into the insole to check whether the cushioning runs the full length of the footbed. To enhance your comfort experience even more, look for insoles with arch supports to help promote body alignment. Lastly, turn shoes over. Do they have lightweight flexible outsoles that easy move as you walk?

Here, FN has curated a selection of flats to fit a variety of work settings.

Trotters Harlowe

A tailored smoking slipper style with a gently tapered toe and cushioned insole is easy to wear with skirts or trousers.

Trotters Harlowe CREDIT: Zappos

Born Julianne

It’s easy to dress up just about any look with this simple ballet style in metallic leather that incorporates a lightly padded footbed and flexible rubber outsole.

Born Julianne CREDIT: Zappos

Vionic Delilah Flat

Flats go dressy in this Mary Jane-inspired version from Vionic with a delicate tapered toe and signature footbed with arch support to enhance natural alignment.

Vionic Delilah flat. CREDIT: Vionic

Dr. Scholl’s Really

Comfortably walk on the wild side in a leopard-print calf hair ballet flat designed with a gently cushioned insole for all-day wear.

Dr. Scholl’s Really CREDIT: Zappos

Aerosoles Drive Along

This driving moc goes weekday to weekend with its classic bit trim, rubber outsole designed for flexibility and enhanced traction, and memory foam footbed.

Aerosoles Drive Along CREDIT: Zappos

Cole Haan Pinch Weekender

There’s nothing that says relaxed like a classic penny moc — this one is done in soft leather with a padded insole and rubber outsole.

Vionic Gramercy Ballet Flat

Available in four rich hues, this versatile flat features Vionic’s signature Orthaheel Technology to help support natural alignment.

Vionic Gramercy ballet flat. CREDIT: Vionic

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

