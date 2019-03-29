10 Height-Boosting Platform Heels Inspired By Fashion Week Trends to Buy Right Now

With platform shoes dominating the fall ’19 runways there’s no doubt that the sky-high trend is here to stay.

Seen on the runways in Paris, London, Milan and New York, the trend is not only making a statement but packing more punch than usual.

The bold silhouette was seen at various runway shows during last month’s Fashion Weeks, including Givenchy and Rick Owens in Paris, and at the Gucci show in Milan. In addition to the platform being in style, our fashion editor declared the shoe a symbol of empowerment in 2019.

“Its return comes at a time when women have been gearing up and getting down to business in newly won government seats, winning more recognition in entrepreneurship, in sports, in activism, in making bids for the presidential election,” writes Shannon Adducci FN‘s fashion editor. “It’s easy to envision Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Oprah and even Elizabeth Warren wearing them.”

While the platform shoe has always made a statement throughout history, its comeback arrives at a time when the voices of women, people of color and the LGBTQ community, are amplified more than ever.

Whether you’re looking to feel empowered, or simply wanting to make a statement, the platform shoe will be one of the hottest items in seasons to come. So why not stay on trend and feel powerful while doing it?

To get ahead of the curve, here are 10 platform shoes you can buy right now.

1. Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandal

With brown shoes projected to be another fall ’19 trend, these suede platforms are the perfect investment. The shoe features a chunky block heel and criss-cross buckle ankle strap, making it the ultimate staple shoe for seasons to come.

Chinese Laundry Theresa platform sandal. CREDIT: Chinese Laundry

2. Boohoo Leopard Platform Boot

If you’re looking for a brown shoe with a bit more flair, take a walk on the wild side with a pair of leopard-print boots. The platform boots are on sale on the ultra-popular U.K.-based site Boohoo.

Boohoo’s leopard platform shoe boots. CREDIT: Boohoo.com

3. J. Adams Casey Platform Sandal

These sandals are the ideal platform to flaunt if you’re looking to rock the trend in warmer weather. A summer essential, the J. Adams Casey Platform Sandal is on the more practical side, with straps designed to hug your foot to give you a comfortable fit.

The J. Adams Casey Platform Sandal CREDIT: Amazon

4. Michael Kors Palmer Platform Sandal

Rock on with these Michael Kors platforms complete with studded embellishments on the chunky heel. The “rock star shoe” features leather-lined footbeds and an adjustable buckle on the ankle strap.

Michael Michael Kors Palmer platform sandal. CREDIT: Zappos.com

5. M4D3 Priscilla Platform Sandal

A chunky heel, square toes and snakeskin, oh my! This M4D3 shoe packs three hot trends in one. The shoe’s crescent heel and crisscross straps add a detailed touch to the mega-trendy shoe.

M4D3 Priscilla platform sandal. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

6. Miu Miu Black Nylon Platform Sandals

These designer sandals are the perfect statement shoe. Simple in black and white, the Made in Italy shoe has a foam rubber midsole and logo webbing on the ankle strap, making the shoe a comfortable but chic choice.

Miu Miu Black Nylon Platform Sandal CREDIT: Ssense

7. Nine West Dempsey Platform Sandal

This classic platform is a new take on the strappy sandal style everyone loves. The Dempsey Platform Sandal comes in eight colors (including leopard).

Dempsey Platform Sandal. CREDIT: Nine West

8. Jeffery Campbell Widow Platform Boot

This glam rock shoe is coming in hot. The sky-high chunky heel and leather snakeskin print makes it an ideal shoe for a day on a rooftop or a night out.

9. Seychelles Forward Shoe

Another summer-to-fall shoe is the Seychelles Forward. The retro-inspired shoe has an elevated wood-wedge platform that makes it a comfortable but stylish shoe.

Seychelles Forward platform. CREDIT: Zappos

10. Maison Margiela Tabi Platform Leather Boot

Inspired by a traditional Japanese split-toe sock, the Tabi boot is getting major coverage on red carpets from both men and women. Elevated, the eccentric shoe is taken to even greater heights.

Maison Margiela Tabi Platform Leather Boot CREDIT: MyTeresa

