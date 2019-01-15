8 Affordable Flats You Should Be Buying in 2019 — Starting at $23

A new year means there are tons of hot footwear styles to fill your wardrobe with — particularly when it comes to flats. The versatile look has long been a closet staple, and with tons of affordable options to choose from, we predict it will continue to be huge in 2019. From flirty fringe slides to glittering brocade mules, we’ve rounded up a range of must-have flats won’t break the bank (in fact, they start at just $23).
1. Louise et Cie Corriett
Strappy styles offer eye-catching detail below the ankle.
2. Sole / Society Hadlee-2
Leopard print was huge in fall 2018, and the pattern is set to endure this year. We love it done in this sleek loafer, complete with adorable tassel accents.
3. Free People Leather Newport Flat
These easy slip-on mules give off subtle western vibes with fringe on the hem.
4. Sam Edelman Rosalie
A waved topline and bright pop of color elevate this classic silhouette.
5. Marc Fisher LTD Sunny d’Orsay Flat
Meghan Markle proved that a sturdy pair of black flats will never go out of style. For a less traditional option, opt for a D’orsay style, like this elegant pair from Marc Fisher.
6. J.Crew Pointy Toe Mule
This luxe brocade mule from J.Crew will add an arty touch to any outfit.
7. Forever 21 Faux Leather Cap Toe Slingback Flats
Complete with a signature cap toe and neutral finish, these slingbacks offer the look of the classic Chanel style without the designer price tag.
8. Naturalizer Etta Mule
Try a bright red mule with buckle details, like this one from Naturalizer, for a fun yet polished look.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
