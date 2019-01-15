Sign up for our newsletter today!

8 Affordable Flats You Should Be Buying in 2019 — Starting at $23

By Samantha Peters
J. Crew Pointy Toe Mule
J. Crew pointy toe mule
CREDIT: Nordstrom

A new year means there are tons of hot footwear styles to fill your wardrobe with — particularly when it comes to flats. The versatile look has long been a closet staple, and with tons of affordable options to choose from, we predict it will continue to be huge in 2019. From flirty fringe slides to glittering brocade mules, we’ve rounded up a range of must-have flats won’t break the bank (in fact, they start at just $23).

1. Louise et Cie Corriett

Strappy styles offer eye-catching detail below the ankle.

Louise et Cie Corriett buckle flat
Louise et Cie Corriett
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Louise et Cie Corriett $83
Buy it

2. Sole / Society Hadlee-2

Leopard print was huge in fall 2018, and the pattern is set to endure this year. We love it done in this sleek loafer, complete with adorable tassel accents.

Sole / Society Hadlee-2 leopard loafer
Sole / Society Hadlee-2
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Sole / Society Hadlee-2 $73
Buy it

3. Free People Leather Newport Flat

These easy slip-on mules give off subtle western vibes with fringe on the hem.

Free People Leather Newport Flat
Free People leather Newport flat.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Free People Leather Newport Flat $78
Buy it

4. Sam Edelman Rosalie

A waved topline and bright pop of color elevate this classic silhouette.

Sam Edelman Rosalie ballet flat
Sam Edelman Rosalie
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Sam Edelman Rosalie $78
Buy it

5. Marc Fisher LTD Sunny d’Orsay Flat

Meghan Markle proved that a sturdy pair of black flats will never go out of style. For a less traditional option, opt for a D’orsay style, like this elegant pair from Marc Fisher.

Marc Fisher LTD Sunny d'Orsay Flat
Marc Fisher LTD Sunny d’Orsay flat.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Sunny d'Orsay Flat $78
Buy it

6. J.Crew Pointy Toe Mule

This luxe brocade mule from J.Crew will add an arty touch to any outfit.

J. Crew Pointy Toe Mule
J.Crew pointy toe mule
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: J.Crew Pointy Toe Mule $56
Buy it

7. Forever 21 Faux Leather Cap Toe Slingback Flats

Complete with a signature cap toe and neutral finish, these slingbacks offer the look of the classic Chanel style without the designer price tag.

Faux Leather Cap Toe Slingback Flats
Forever 21 faux leather cap toe slingback flats
CREDIT: Forever 21

Buy: Forever 21 Cap Toe Slingback Flats $23
Buy it

8. Naturalizer Etta Mule

Try a bright red mule with buckle details, like this one from Naturalizer, for a fun yet polished look.

Naturalizer Etta Mule
Naturalizer Etta mule.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Naturalizer Etta Mule $50
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

