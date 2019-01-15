8 Affordable Flats You Should Be Buying in 2019 — Starting at $23

A new year means there are tons of hot footwear styles to fill your wardrobe with — particularly when it comes to flats. The versatile look has long been a closet staple, and with tons of affordable options to choose from, we predict it will continue to be huge in 2019. From flirty fringe slides to glittering brocade mules, we’ve rounded up a range of must-have flats won’t break the bank (in fact, they start at just $23).

1. Louise et Cie Corriett

Strappy styles offer eye-catching detail below the ankle.

Louise et Cie Corriett CREDIT: Zappos

2. Sole / Society Hadlee-2

Leopard print was huge in fall 2018, and the pattern is set to endure this year. We love it done in this sleek loafer, complete with adorable tassel accents.

Sole / Society Hadlee-2 CREDIT: Zappos

3. Free People Leather Newport Flat

These easy slip-on mules give off subtle western vibes with fringe on the hem.

Free People leather Newport flat. CREDIT: Zappos

4. Sam Edelman Rosalie

A waved topline and bright pop of color elevate this classic silhouette.

Sam Edelman Rosalie CREDIT: Zappos

5. Marc Fisher LTD Sunny d’Orsay Flat

Meghan Markle proved that a sturdy pair of black flats will never go out of style. For a less traditional option, opt for a D’orsay style, like this elegant pair from Marc Fisher.