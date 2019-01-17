Do Brown Shoes Go With Black Pants? Our Men’s Guide to Suit Color Combinations

Matching your dress shoes to your suit can seem daunting If color combinations aren’t your forte. But with a few simple guidelines, it’s easy to pull off the look effortlessly. Below, we’ve rounded up a range of surefire suit and dress combos to keep in your arsenal.

Black Suit: Black Shoes

Brown shoes can detract from the richness of a black suit. Instead, opt for a solid black option that will match the formal look of your suit. Keep in mind that style of your shoe can also dress a look up or down. For a more formal aesthetic, stick with a simple black shoe without too many details (avoid thick soles, square or pointy toed options). Reserve styles with intricate accents, like brogues or tassled loafers, for more laidback occasions.

Hugo Boss Dress Appeal CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Hugo Boss Dress Appeal, $248.

Nunn Bush Strafford woven moc toe loafer. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Nunn Bush Strafford Woven Moc Toe Loafer, $68 (was $85).

Navy Blue Suit: Black, Brown or Burgundy Shoes

Navy suits are a staple in any man’s wardrobe as they’re extremely versatile. Black, brown or burgundy shoes all complement this color suit and should be tailored to fit the occasion. Black shoes offer a classic, polished look for boardroom meetings, while brown and burgundy options are more relaxed for less formal work environments or date night.

Carrucci Dean CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Carrucci Dean, $110.

J&M Collection Cormac wing tip. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: J&M Collection Cormac Wing Tip, $299.

Massimo Matteo 6-Eye wing tip CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Massimo Matteo 6-Eye Wing Tip, $159.

Charcoal Suit: Black or Burgundy Shoes

Charcoal is restrictive when it comes to color combinations. Dark brown shoes may look like you’re trying to match the color to your suit and falling short, while light brown shoes look too casual. Plain black is always a safe choice, but you can also opt for a burgundy shoe for an unexpected, elegant touch.

ECCO Seattle Tie CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: ECCO Seattle Tie, $103 (was $130).

Carrucci Columbo CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Carrucci Columbo, $110.

Gray Suit: Black or Brown Shoes

Blacks and browns are ideal to to pair with a gray suit. If you’re looking to add a little more personality to your look, go with a brown shoe. Light brown hues are best to pair with a light gray suit; brown shoes in a darker shade look best with a mid-gray suit.

To buy: Cole Haan Lenox Hill Cap Oxford, $140 (was $113).

Rockport Style Purpose Cap Toe CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Rockport Style Purpose Cap Toe, $80 (was $100)

Johnston & Murphy Tabor dress cap toe oxford. CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Johnston & Murphy Tabor Dress Cap Toe Oxford, $100 (was $130).

