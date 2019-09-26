Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Gear From These Brands That Give Back

Breast Cancer Awareness month kicks off in October, with a range of brands and retailers offering pink and ribbon-themed products. However, not all of them benefit charity.

To help you give back with your purchase, we’ve rounded up companies that actually offer gear in which a portion of the proceeds are donated to varying cancer research centers, like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Susan Love Foundation. Bookmark this page for future reference as we’ll be updating it regularly.

Easy Spirit

As part of its ‘Move For Pink’ initiative, Easy Spirit has partnered with FFANY Shoes4aCure on a limited edition sneaker inspired by the label’s best-selling Romy sneaker. The new style, which features a pink outsole and pink lacing with the words ‘Move For Pink,’ is available on Easyspirit.com now through the month of October. It retails for $69.

How it supports the breast cancer research: A portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to a fund created by FFANY Shoes on Sale, the shoe industry’s largest fundraising event for breast cancer research at nine of the nation’s leading research organizations. This specific fund will benefit research by Dr. Lisa Newman, Chief of the Division of Breast Surgery at the Weill Cornell Medicine/New York Presbyterian Hospital Network.

Easy Spirit’s ‘Move for Pink’ Romy Walking shoe CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

To buy: Easy Spirit Move for Pink Romy Walking Shoe, $69; Easyspirit.com.

Kendra Scott

Philanthropy has been a core part of Kendra Scott’s booming business. In fact, she’s raised over $30 million for various charities to date. This October, the jewelry mogul is offering four charity-driven pieces featuring blush dichroic glass stone: a pendant necklace, drop earrings, hoop earrings and a braided friendship bracelet. The pieces retail between $38 and $75 and will be available for purchase on KendraScott.com, as well as in select retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale’s.

How it supports the breast cancer research: Kendra Scott will donate 20% of sales from the collection to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), one of the largest nonprofits dedicated to achieving prevention and a cure for breast cancer. The brand also offers butterfly charms on its website (each $20), with 50% of the proceeds benefiting the BCRF year-round.

Kendra Scott gold Deena earrings​ in blush dichroic glass​. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

To buy: Kendra Scott gold Deena earrings​ in blush dichroic glass, $75; KendraScott.com.

Saucony

In its second consecutive year, Saucony has teamed up with the Susan Love Foundation on two limited edition sneakers. Dubbed the “With Love” collection, the lineup includes two pink-tinged takes on the Kinvara 10 and Jazz Original. The With Love Kinvara 10 is available in men’s sizes and retails for $120, while the With Love Jazz Original is available for women and retails for $70. Both styles are currently up for grabs on Saucony.com and will ship on October 9.

How it supports the breast cancer research: Throughout September and October, 20% of proceeds from sales will be donated to the foundation, which aims to achieve a future without breast cancer.

Saucony’s With Love Kinvara 10. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

To buy: Saucony With Love Kinvara 10, $120; Saucony.com.

Sneaker Room x Nike

Sneaker Room and Nike have collaborated several times on Breast Cancer Awareness-themed shoes that yield charitable contributions. This year, the New Jersey boutique retailer reworked the brand’s React Element 87 for the cause. Sneaker Room created three looks, which all will be available at Central Avenue storefront and via Snkrroom.com on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. ET: an all-pink style, a white and pink look and one in black and pink (with Swarovski crystals in the Swoosh branding). All of the sneakers feature the retailer’s “SR Cares” and “Changing the world one sole at a time” slogans, and all of the pairs are individually numbered. The store produced 525 pairs of the pink style, which will retail for $250; there are 126 pairs of the white and pink silhouette, retailing for $500; and just 63 pairs of the black and pink style are available with a $1,000 price tag.

How it supports the breast cancer research: Sneaker Room said in a statement that 100% of the proceeds will be donated to its local hospital.

The three Sneaker Room x Nike React Element 87 SR QS colorways. CREDIT: Sneaker Room

To buy: Sneaker Room x Nike React Element 87 SR QS; Snkrroom.com.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

Fall Must Buys: 8 Comfortable Women’s Shoes Made for Standing All Day

5 Handy Tips for Finding the Best-Fitting Knee-High Boots

People Are Buying These $23 Cowboy Boots Like Crazy on Amazon