The Best Veteran’s Day Shoe Sales to Shop Online This Weekend

With Veteran’s Day just around the corner, many retailers will be showing their appreciation for military veterans by offering amazing deals on must-have footwear. While most discounts will be available in-store, some of the best savings can actually be found online from the comfort of your very own home.

Below, we’ve rounded up a dozen sales worth scrolling through this weekend.

Kohl’s

Veterans and their families can take 30% off through Nov. 11.

Macy’s

Through Nov. 11, Macy’s is offering up to 30% off select styles for its Friends & Family sale. Use the code FRIEND at checkout.

Nordstrom Rack

Until Nov. 11, you can snag 25% extra off clearance items, for up to 70% total off some styles. We found Minnetonka moccasins, Dr. Martens boots and Converse sneakers among the discounted wares.

Target

All military personnel, veterans and families get 10% off sitewide with an online coupon. The promotion ends Nov. 11.

Barney Warehouse

Take between 20% and 50% off designer brands such as Manolo Blahnik, Alexander Wang and Givenchy. Discounts run through Nov. 15.

Nike

From Nov. 8 through Nov. 11, snag 20% off select styles with the code SINGLES.

Clarks

Take 30% off select boots with the code BOOT30. Veterans are eligible for an extra 10% off. Both promotions run through Nov. 13.

Banana Republic

Take 40% off your entire purchase this weekend, no code needed.

Bloomingdales

Save $25 on every $100 you spend with the code PRIVATE and get 30%-60% off select styles. Ends Nov. 11.

J. Crew

Get 30% off your entire purchase with the code FRIENDS at checkout. Ends Nov. 10.

L.L Bean

Current and former military members get 25% off from L.L Bean. Just verify your eligibility online.

