Best Summer Shopping Days of 2019 — Get Up to 70% Off on Shoes & Clothes

While the best sales of the year are often thought to occur post-Thanksgiving, there are actually plenty of amazing footwear deals happening in the warm weather months. From June to August, many retailers offer special promotions on everything from coveted athletic kicks to designer sandals — making it easier than ever to refresh your wardrobe without breaking the bank this season. And with discounts up to 70% off, we wouldn’t blame you if you decide to invest in more than just a few pairs.

Below, we’ve listed all the major shopping dates and deals you should know about this summer. Word to the wise? You’ll definitely want to bookmark this page for future reference.

June

Father’s Day (June 16): In addition to hardware and tech deals, you’ll also find discounts on footwear for Father’s Day. Last year, top brands and retailers like Cole Haan, Nike and Finish Line offered up to 50% off select styles.

Old Navy Flip Flop Sale: For a limited time, the Old Navy’s solid-colored flip flops (originally $3.94) are offered for just $1. Customers can purchase up to 10 pairs, so it’s a cinch to save big while stocking up on looks for the whole family. Old Navy and all Gap brand cardholders typically get first access to the sale in the end of May. Last year, the sale opened up to all customers on Saturday, June 23. The discounted flip flops were also offered during the brand’s end of summer sale in July.

The sale will likely take place instore only (last year, the sale did open up online on Sunday, June 23, though). It’s a good idea to check your local store for sale start times to get your first pick of styles.

July

Amazon Prime Day: Since 2015, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the most frenzied online shopping days of the year. While no date has been confirmed yet for 2019, the sale typically happens in mid-July. Last year, the site slashed options from brands like Puma, Adidas, Steve Madden and more (heck, we even spotted New Balance sneakers starting at just $26).

You do have to be a Prime Member to take advantage of the deals, but it’s quite easy to sign up for the service if you aren’t already a member.

Fourth of July: In honor of the holiday, retailers will offer massive savings on shoes for men, women and kids. Expect deals up to 70 percent off from both mid-range to high-end brands.

Christmas in July Sales: In what started as a tradition of celebrating the holidays mid-way through the year, Christmas in July has grown into a full-blown retail event. QVC, eBay and Tory Burch are known for offering outstanding, Black Friday-like deals. These typically coincide with Amazon Prime Day. If you don’t want to wait until the end of summer sales, this is a great time to stock up on shoes for a fraction of the price.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: In 2018, Nordstrom‘s Anniversary sale ran July 20 through August 5. This is arguably the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, which includes massive reductions on luxury footwear. Summer styles will be on sale, as well as fall looks to get you ready for the upcoming season.

August

Tax-Free Weekends: Toward the end of summer, multiple states offer tax-free shopping weekends to coincide when young students go back to school. This means you can nab a range of eligible items like apparel, electronics, art supplies and shoes without paying any sales tax. It is important to note, however, that some states place caps on the amount of items purchased that are eligible for waved sales tax. The weekends vary by state and typically start at the end of July through August.

Back to School Sales: In anticipation of kids heading back to classrooms, retailers offer discounts on supplies and clothing, as well as footwear. Expect stellar deals from Zappos, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Allbirds’ New Ballet Flat Is the Perfect Commuting Shoe for Summer

15 Stores With the Best Return & Exchange Policies

10 Comfortable Women’s Sandals That Offer Support and Stability