5 Best Fashion Subscription Boxes for Women: Monthly Deliveries Starting at $12

Shopping can be fun, but it can also be time-consuming. Luckily, a slew of companies have come up with a solution to this problem: subscription boxes.

With these services, you can get brand-new apparel and accessories sent to your house without having to ever set foot in a store.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best subscription box services around.

Stitch Fix

Through Stitch Fix, you can input your personal style, size and price preferences, and a personal stylist will select items tailored to your needs. You can buy what you like and send the rest back — with free shipping both ways. Stitch Fix charges a $20 styling fee per box, which goes toward any items you buy (if you keep nothing, Stitch Fix keeps the $20).

Stitch Fix CREDIT: Stitch Fix

Trunk Club

Owned by Nordstrom, Trunk Club also allows you to work with a stylist. It charges a $25 styling fee, which is applied to your purchase (like Stitch Fix, Trunk Club doesn’t return the fee if you decide not to keep anything). You can set up a trunk schedule or you can order a one-off box.

Trunk Club CREDIT: Trunk Club

Box of Style

Box of Style by Rachel Zoe sends you $500 worth of products for $100, with new boxes coming every quarter. There’s no one-off option for Box of Style — you must sign up for at least a quarterly membership to get the goods, but the membership can be canceled at any time.

Box of Style CREDIT: Box of Style

Shoe Dazzle

For $40 a month, you can become a VIP member of Shoe Dazzle, a subscription service that allows you to shop styles from a personalized showroom each month — and receive footwear at up to 25 percent off retail pricing. If you spend more than $39, Shoe Dazzle gives you free shipping, and there are always free exchanges.

Shoe Dazzle CREDIT: Shoe Dazzle

Say It With a Sock

For just $12 a month, Say It With a Sock sends you fun printed or patterned socks. You can get the socks for yourself or give them as a gift. If you’d like to keep the sock flow coming, you can sign up for a yearlong subscription to get 12 months of socks at a $144 price tag, with a bonus pair included.

Say It With a Sock CREDIT: Say It With a Sock

