The Best Days to Buy Discounted Shoes in 2019

You probably love sales just as much as you love shoes themselves, so you’ll want to keep major shopping holidays on your calendar in 2019. Knowing when seasonal styles will be likely be reduced is key to acting fast and saving big before the deals are over. Below, find the best days to shop for discounted shoes this year.

Feb. 18: President’s Day

Tons of shoes will be on sale during the long weekend.

April 21: Easter

Save on footwear for the whole family, particularly dress styles for men and Sunday best shoes for toddlers.

May 12: Mother’s Day

In addition to deals on jewelry, perfume and other popular Mother’s Day gifts, look for sales a few weeks before May 12.

May 27: Memorial Day

The three-day weekend will offer plenty of sales on footwear and apparel.

June 16: Father’s Day

Father’s Day sales will be heavy on tools and appliances, but tons of retailers will also be offering discounts on shoes and sneakers in honor of the holiday.

July 4: Fourth of July

Fourth of July is on a Thursday this year, so the sales will likely last through the weekend.

Mid-July: Amazon Prime Day

While the official start day won’t be announced until a few weeks prior, Amazon Prime Day usually takes place in mid-July. Expect trendy sandals and mules to be discounted. Another bonus: Tons of retailers will be offering competing “Christmas in July” deals, so make sure to keep those on your radar, too.

August: Tax-free Weekends

Many states offer tax-free weekends in August, with savings on shoes and apparel as kids start heading back to school.

Sept. 2: Labor Day

Labor Day signals the end of summer, so retailers will be slashing warm-weather styles and select fall-ready options for your wardrobe.

Oct. 4: Columbus Day

A range of retailers will offer deals on shoes. Keep an eye out for Saks Fifth Avenue’s huge Friends and Family sale, which usually overlaps with the holiday weekend.

Nov. 29: Black Friday

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is arguably the biggest shopping day of the year. In 2018, some of our favorite deals included up to 60 percent off designer shoes at Nordstrom and 25 percent off select styles at Nike. We anticipate similar savings in 2019.

Dec. 2: Cyber Monday

Falling on Dec. 2 this year, Cyber Monday will include many deals that are carried over from Black Friday.

Dec. 10: Green Monday

Touted as the third-largest shopping day of the year (behind Black Friday and Cyber Monday), Green Monday will offer major savings on boots for last-minute shoppers in the days leading up to the holidays.

Dec. 26-Jan. 1: Between Christmas and New Year’s Day

Post-Christmas and year-end sales typically last from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Expect plenty of deals on sneakers, as many sports retailers offer discounts in anticipation of people’s workout resolutions in the new year.

