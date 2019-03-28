8 Picture-Perfect Prom Flats You Can Dance the Night Away In

Prom season will soon be in full swing, so it’s time to start finalizing the details of your look. While high heels are a staple on the big night, some girls will no doubt be inspired by the growing number of Hollywood celebrities choosing to ditch their uncomfortable heels and embrace flats for more formal occasions.

But that certainly doesn’t mean sacrificing on style. The market is filled with fashionable flat options — from sandals to skimmers and even sneakers — that have all the pretty, dressy details to elevate any prom outfit. And the best part: These shoes will keep teens comfortable on the dance floor for hours (while their heel-wearing friends may be hobbling their way through the night).

To help get your search started, here are eight of our favorite flats for prom, all available to shop now.

1. Blue by Betsey Johnson Lucy Flat

While they may have the comfort of a slipper, these black satin flats are perfectly prom-ready with their sophisticated d’Orsay silhouette, delicate cut-out details and twinkly rhinestone embellishments. A rubber outsole helps keep you steady on your feet on the dance floor.

2. Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion Glitter

Thanks to Hollywood stars such as Millie Bobbie Brown — who made waves at last year’s SAG Awards when she accessorized her Calvin Klein minidress with white Converse Chuck Taylors — the formal dress and sneaker combo is cooler than ever. Keds and Kate Spade offer their fun take on the trend with a sparkly spin on Keds’ classic Champion kicks.

Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion Glitter CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds

3. Adrianna Papell Trala Ankle-Strap Flat

Available in a range of neutral shades including black, blush, navy and silver, this dainty d’Orsay style is detailed with a pretty lace upper and a slim ankle strap. Subtle silver metallic accents give it a touch of flash.

Adrianna Papell Trala ankle-strap flat CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

4. James Chan Nakasey Slingback

The ever-classic slingback has made a major fashion comeback, showing up on runways from New York to Paris. James Chan’s spin on the style is a sleek nude patent leather look that pairs well with a spectrum of colors.

James Chan Nakasey slingback CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

5. Aldo Cadycia Sandal

Talk about statement jewelry: An elaborate rhinestone design is the centerpiece of these sandals, which will amp up any prom look. A round, metallic-accented heel gives the shoes a fresh, youthful feel.

Aldo Cadycia sandal CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

These rose-gold slides are versatile enough to wear with both dressy and casual looks, so they’ll still have a prime place in your closet long after the prom DJ plays the last song. The style’s ankle strap provides extra support and means you won’t have to fuss with uncomfortable footwear on the big night.

Steve Madden Dina sandal. CREDIT: Amazon

7. Jewel Badgley Mischka Zanna Flat

Set in a champagne-colored satin that complements a variety of dress shades, this pointy-toe shoe delivers the glamour with its glittery beaded bow ornament on the toe. A padded insole will keep you light on your feet all night.

Jewel Badgley Mischka Zanna flat CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

8. Nina Zenida Flat

Channel Audrey Hepburn in these classically chic flats, which feature delicate pleating on the toe and a crystal leaf design that will add a hint of sparkle to your outfit. If you’re looking for something even flashier, the style is also available in a shimmery gold and a gunmetal gray.

Nina Zenida flat CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

10 Stunning Gold Shoes Perfect for Prom — and Anywhere Else

Spring Must-Buys 2019: 11 Trendy Women’s Sandals

11 Stylish Shoes to Shop From Nordstrom’s 40% Off Sale