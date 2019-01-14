8 Budget-Friendly Heels With Amazing Reviews on Nordstrom

The perfect pair of heels can instantly elevate an outfit, but finding an option that’s chic, fits well and can last you multiple seasons isn’t always so effortless. To make your search a little easier, we’ve turned to customer reviews to see what styles people are raving about. Every option, below, has at least a 4.5 star rating at Nordstrom — aka one of our favorite shoe retailers — so we reckon they’re worth checking out. And they won’t put a dent in your wallet either, as they’re all priced at $100 or less.

This cork-heel style from Chinese Laundry offers fun, throwback vibes. Plus, customers say the material is so soft, they never cause blisters.

1.State Sisteen Half d’Orsay Pump

Customers praise this staple d’Orsay pump for being extremely comfortable, as its spacious toe box accommodates wide feet.

1.State Sisteen half d’Orsay pump. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Louise et Cie Kota Ankle Strap Pump

“They are very easy to walk and dance in, plus they look good with jeans, casual dresses and more formal dresses,” wrote one reviewer. “I have worn them to multiple weddings (where I definitely do some dancing), and they are still going strong.”

Louise et Cie Kota ankle strap pump. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Cinch Mule

This modern mule is said to offer superb balance and stability, as well as a foot-hugging silhouette that keeps feet from sliding out of place (despite it being backless).

Treasure & Bond Cinch mule. CREDIT: Nordstrom

BP. Lula Block Heel Slingback Sandal

Not only did shoppers love this sandal for its versatility, but also for its no-dig straps and true-to-size fit.

BP. Lula block heel slingback sandal. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Halogen Isabelle Pointy Toe Pump

A loafer you’ll want to wear 24/7? One reviewer claimed this sleek option required little to no breaking in (she even loved them so much, she mentioned having purchased them in three colors).

Halogen Isabelle pointy toe pump. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Steve Madden Romy Sandal

A stretchy woven strap adds extra flexibility in these sandals, which customers rave “fit like a glove.”

Steve Madden Romy sandal. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pump

With extra cushioning at the ball of the foot, these office-ready pumps help reduce pain often associated with wearing heels all day. “The weight distribution throughout the shoe are the best I have experienced looking at this price point!” said one reviewer. “The first time I wore these I was on my feet for 6+ hours and I had no complaints. Definitely keeping these in my work rotation.”

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Exactly What Shoes to Wear With Leggings

These Cute and Comfy Dress Shoes Are on Sale Right Now

9 of the Cutest Heels for Ladies With Wide Feet