8 Insta-Worthy Mom Mules You Can Shop Now

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Clearly, the ’90s are here to stay (along with its ugly trends.) And the mom shoe is yet another style that has surfaced.

Known for its kitten-to-mid-heeled silhouette, this often square-toed shoe is perfect for the girl on the go. While we continue to live through this mega-’90s resurgence, the mom mule is here to stay.

The most notable qualities of this trend include a square toe, which first appeared at Balenciaga’s spring show 2017. And the trend continues to rage on, as it was seen on tons of runways for fall 2019 including Proenza Schouler and Eckahus Latta.

These shoes are the ultimate summer statement, here are eight styles of mom mules you can shop now.

1. Jeffery Campbell Mural-Lo Slide Sandal

Mom mules, meet 2019. These mom mules are the ultimate statement shoe. The cherry red patent leather and clear PVC heel give the shoes a futuristic take on the trend.

The Mural-Lo Slide Sandal
Buy: Jeffery Campbell Mural-Lo Slide Sandal $125
2. SOLE / SOCIETY Emberlise Heel 

This mom mule is lower than usual, making it a good choice for women on the go. The tan patent leather makes it the ultimate trendy shoe to transition from spring to summer, and maybe even fall.

The SOLE / SOCIETYEmberlise heel
Buy: The SOLE / SOCIETY Emberlise heel $90
3. Steve Madden Issy Slide Sandal

This strappy mom mule is a summer staple must have. The chunky low-platform heel makes it perfect to transition the shoe from day to night.

The Steve Madden Issy Slide Sandal
Buy: Steve Madden Issy Slide Sandal $80
4. J. Crew Suede Strappy Penny Slide

Play it up with these technicolor suede mom mules designed by J. Crew. This easy-to-slip on shoe has a navy blue base and a multi-colored upper, great for all summer long.

The J. Crew Suede Strappy Penny Slide
Buy: J. Crew Suede Strappy Penny Slide $158
5. Mango Heel leather sandals

This classic mom mule fits with any summer outfit. The shoe is made from white goat leather, making it uniquely chic.

The Mango Heel leather sandals
Buy: Mango Heel leather sandals $60
6. Revolve Lou Heel

Yet another fun take to the classic mom mule we all grew up with. Made in Brazil, this slip-on summer sandal has a weaved upper and block heel.

The Revolve Lou Heel
Buy: Revolve Lou Heel $148
7. Nanette by Hazel Mules

Everyone needs a little black heel. These Nanette Lepore mules have a sleek pointed toe, fun striped cut-outs and a two and a half inch heel.

The Nanette by Hazel Mules
Buy: Nanette by Hazel Mules $40 was $80
8. XYD Mule Pointy Toe Sandals

These yellow mules feature buckle detailing on the upper and a curved kitten heel. It also comes in multiple vibrant colors, making it a fun staple to add to your summer wardrobe.

XYD Women Mule Pointy Toe sandals.
Buy: XYD Pointy Toe sandals $60
