11 Essential Men’s Shoes to Update Your Wardrobe This Spring

With spring now underway, we have some top footwear styles for men to rock this season. All the items appeared in our Sept. 19, 2018, print issue and were selected as some of the most trend-driven and comfortable looks to hit shelves. From dress shoes ideal for warm-weather weddings to sturdy hiking boots perfect for a day spent on the trail, there’s a look here for every occasion or outdoor adventure. Plus, the looks span across a range of price points to fit nearly any budget.

1. Saucony Kinvara 10

Add a pop of color to your workout wardrobe with these Saucony sneakers, featuring Everun technology in the midsole for high energy returns.

Saucony Kinvara 10 CREDIT: Saucony

2. Merrell Range AC+

Ideal for use on both city streets and rocky terrain, this trail-ready sneaker amps up the comfort factor with a durable 3D knit upper and proprietary cushioning system.

Merrell Range AC+

3. Fila Ray Tracer

Chunky silhouettes are here to stay. We love this affordable option from Fila, detailed with a color-blocked mixed-media upper; the shoe retails for just $75.

Fila Ray Tracer CREDIT: Foot Locker

4. Stacy Adams Baxley Wingtip Oxfords

If you’re looking to switch up your formal gear but are ambivalent about playing with color, this wingtip oxford is a great pick. It’s done in a stunning brown ombre effect that subtly breaks from tradition.

Stacy Adams Baxley wingtip oxfords.

5. Mezlan Ulpio Loafer

A burnished suede and leather upper exudes elegance in this versatile penny loafer, which pairs just as nicely with slacks as it does with jeans for an elevated off-duty look.

Mezlan Ulpio loafer. CREDIT: Zappos

6. Jordan Hydro 7 V2 Slide

Complete with a soft foam platform and trademark Jumpman design, these slides offer plushness and effortless street-style vibes.

Jordan Hydro 7 V2 slide. CREDIT: Nike

7. Teva Original Universal

Resurfacing from decades past, this quintessential ’90s style gets a spring-ready update with velcro hook and loop straps done in a green and orange tribal print. Try wearing the style with tall white socks to really hit home retro vibes.

Teva Original Universal in pottery green. CREDIT: Amazon

8. Ben Sherman Prill Laceless Derby

Consider this your ultimate weekend shoe. Set on a espadrillelike platform, the Ben Sherman derby adopts one of the season’s hottest silhouettes, while a laceless design makes it super-easy to slip on and off for ease of access.

Ben Sherman Prill laceless derby. CREDIT: Zappos

9. Swims Breeze Lace

This nautical-inspired loafer features a breathable woven upper and flexible outsole for 24/7 comfort.

Swims Breeze lace. CREDIT: Zappos

10. Danner Mountain 600 Chelsea Boot

Tackle trails in comfort and style with this chelsea hiking boot featuring a full-grain leather upper, cushioned Vibram midsole and padded collar and lining for maximum flexibility and support.

Danner Mountain 600 Chelsea boot. CREDIT: Zappos

11. Frye Essex Chukka

These wear-with-everything Frye boots jump on the popular sneakerboot trend, boasting a chukkalike upper done in smooth leather and durable rubber outsole.

Frye Essex chukka. CREDIT: Zappos

