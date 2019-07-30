Best Men’s Loafers That Are Easy On, Easy Off

Let’s give some to the loafer. It’s a timeless silhouette for men that’s appropriate for formal occasions, businesswear, and depending on the style and level of comfort, they make fine footnotes to smart-casual outfits.
What distinguishes the loafer from some other men’s silhouettes is that it’s laceless with a low profile designed in a slip-on construction. Translation: they can be be comfortable around the top and sides of the foot. The bottom of the shoe can come with low heels on some formal styles, however there are many leisure options that are flat. Best of all, there’s plenty of variety on the market that come with striking treatments like horsebit metallic ornaments, saddles, studs and tassels.
Here, we’ve done the research for you and found some of the best men’s loafers on Amazon. Shop them below and step out in style.
1. Crocs Men's Santa Cruz Loafer
Keep it casual, comfortable and cool in a pair of Santa Cruz loafers by Crocs. The comfort brand's take on the loafer is designed to add a modern touch to a classic shoe silhouette. They're excellent choices for workwear, the beach or urban exploration.
Pros: The Santa Cruz's slip-on construction and elastic gores make it a breeze to secure your foot without feeling too snug. The lightweight upper is designed in canvas with distressed trim. The outsole is engineered with the brand's proprietary Croslite material, which promises to resist odor and not mark up floor. Plus, your hooves will feel good from top to bottom as the footbed incorporates nubs that massage your feet.
Cons: Consider ordering up a size larger as they run small.
2. Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Boat Shoe
Tommy Hilfiger's versatile Dathan boat shoe is the ultimate solution for looking sharp in casual clothes. Team them with polos, shorts or jeans. Wear them with or without socks.
Pros: Details are everything. This option has a subtle .75-inch heel, moc-toe stitching and Hilfiger's logo embossed on the upper corner of the tongue. They're also available in wide widths.
Cons: The shoes run a half-size large, so adjust accordingly.
3. Globalwin Men's Casual Loafers
Nautical and nice, Globalwin's casual loafer boat shoes can get you through work and play. The slip-ons go well with casual suits or T-shirts and jeans.
Pros: They fit true to size and come in nine colorways. You'll be stable on your feet with its secure fit, laces and non-skid outsole. Needless to say, they look good and deserve a space in your closet.
Cons: You might want to size up as the toebox isn't wide.
