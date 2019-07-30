Best Men’s Loafers That Are Easy On, Easy Off

Let’s give some to the loafer. It’s a timeless silhouette for men that’s appropriate for formal occasions, businesswear, and depending on the style and level of comfort, they make fine footnotes to smart-casual outfits.

What distinguishes the loafer from some other men’s silhouettes is that it’s laceless with a low profile designed in a slip-on construction. Translation: they can be be comfortable around the top and sides of the foot. The bottom of the shoe can come with low heels on some formal styles, however there are many leisure options that are flat. Best of all, there’s plenty of variety on the market that come with striking treatments like horsebit metallic ornaments, saddles, studs and tassels.

Here, we’ve done the research for you and found some of the best men’s loafers on Amazon. Shop them below and step out in style.