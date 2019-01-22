Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Bold Leopard-Print Shoes to Spice Up Your Wardrobe

By Samantha Peters
Samantha Peters

Samantha Peters

More Stories By

View All
Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart KS Leopard
Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart KS leopard sneakers.
CREDIT: Zappos

It’s hard to deny the versatility of a black boot or nude pump, but there’s one printed style that’s also considered a closet staple: leopard print shoes. Equal parts bold and chic, they’ll add a fun flourish to everything from basic dresses to straight-leg jeans (Kendall Jenner is a fan of leopard). Whether you’re a fan of polished kitten heels or comfy kicks, we’ve rounded up our favorite shoes styles covered in the fierce print.

Dr. Scholl’s Faxon Loafer

Featuring a sleek loafer design and plush cushioning from heel to toe, this office-friendly pick offers high style and comfort.

Dr. Scholl's Faxon Loafer
Dr. Scholl’s Faxon loafer.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Dr. Scholl's Faxon Loafer $73
Buy it

Chinese Laundry My Girl Slide Sandal

Pair this open-toed slide with everything from summer dresses to jeans and a tee when the weather permits.

Chinese Laundry My Girl Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry My Girl slide sandal.
CREDIT: Chinese Laundry

Buy: Chinese Laundry My Girl Slide Sandal $40
Buy it

Nine West Russity Zippered Booties

A luxe side zipper adds eye-catching detail to this block-heel bootie.

Nine West Russity Zippered Booties
Nine West Russity zippered booties.
CREDIT: Nine West

Buy: Nine West Russity Zippered Booties $80
Buy it

Sam Edelman Dori

This elegant kitten heel pump will add a fun touch to any workwear ensemble.

Sam Edelman Dori kitten heel pump
Sam Edelman Dori
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Sam Edelman Dori $140
Buy it

Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart KS Leopard

Keds’ classic sneaker silhouette gets a flirty update in this leopard-inspired collaboration with Kate Spade.

Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart KS Leopard
Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart KS leopard.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Keds x Kate Spade Kickstart KS Leopard $110
Buy it

Sole/ Sole Society Jessibel

Embrace your wild side with these strappy block-heel sandals, which are wrapped entirely in dyed calf hair on the exterior.

Sole/ Sole Society Jessibel
Sole/ Sole Society Jessibel
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Sole/ Sole Society Jessibel $90
Buy it

Rothy’s Big Cat The Point

Copy Meghan Markle’s effortless style with these duchess-approved flats from Rothy’s. They’re eco-friendly, ultra-comfortable and retail for under $150.

Rothy's Big Cat The Point
Rothy’s Big Cat The Point
CREDIT: Rothy's

Buy: Rothy's Big Cat The Point $145
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

5 Best Fashion Subscription Boxes for Women: Monthly Deliveries Starting at $12

8 Affordable Flats You Should Be Buying in 2019 — Starting at $23

8 Budget-Friendly Heels With Amazing Reviews on Nordstrom

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad