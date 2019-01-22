7 Bold Leopard-Print Shoes to Spice Up Your Wardrobe

It’s hard to deny the versatility of a black boot or nude pump, but there’s one printed style that’s also considered a closet staple: leopard print shoes. Equal parts bold and chic, they’ll add a fun flourish to everything from basic dresses to straight-leg jeans (Kendall Jenner is a fan of leopard). Whether you’re a fan of polished kitten heels or comfy kicks, we’ve rounded up our favorite shoes styles covered in the fierce print.

Dr. Scholl’s Faxon Loafer

Featuring a sleek loafer design and plush cushioning from heel to toe, this office-friendly pick offers high style and comfort.

Dr. Scholl’s Faxon loafer. CREDIT: Zappos

Chinese Laundry My Girl Slide Sandal

Pair this open-toed slide with everything from summer dresses to jeans and a tee when the weather permits.

Chinese Laundry My Girl slide sandal. CREDIT: Chinese Laundry

Nine West Russity Zippered Booties

A luxe side zipper adds eye-catching detail to this block-heel bootie.

Nine West Russity zippered booties. CREDIT: Nine West

Sam Edelman Dori

This elegant kitten heel pump will add a fun touch to any workwear ensemble.

Sam Edelman Dori CREDIT: Zappos

Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart KS Leopard

Keds’ classic sneaker silhouette gets a flirty update in this leopard-inspired collaboration with Kate Spade.

Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart KS leopard. CREDIT: Zappos

Sole/ Sole Society Jessibel

Embrace your wild side with these strappy block-heel sandals, which are wrapped entirely in dyed calf hair on the exterior.

Sole/ Sole Society Jessibel CREDIT: Zappos

Rothy’s Big Cat The Point

Copy Meghan Markle’s effortless style with these duchess-approved flats from Rothy’s. They’re eco-friendly, ultra-comfortable and retail for under $150.

Rothy’s Big Cat The Point CREDIT: Rothy's

