7 Bold Leopard-Print Shoes to Spice Up Your Wardrobe

It’s hard to deny the versatility of a black boot or nude pump, but there’s one printed style that’s also considered a closet staple: leopard print shoes. Equal parts bold and chic, they’ll add a fun flourish to everything from basic dresses to straight-leg jeans (Kendall Jenner is a fan of leopard). Whether you’re a fan of polished kitten heels or comfy kicks, we’ve rounded up our favorite shoes styles covered in the fierce print.
Dr. Scholl’s Faxon Loafer
Featuring a sleek loafer design and plush cushioning from heel to toe, this office-friendly pick offers high style and comfort.
Chinese Laundry My Girl Slide Sandal
Pair this open-toed slide with everything from summer dresses to jeans and a tee when the weather permits.
Nine West Russity Zippered Booties
A luxe side zipper adds eye-catching detail to this block-heel bootie.
Sam Edelman Dori
This elegant kitten heel pump will add a fun touch to any workwear ensemble.
Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart KS Leopard
Keds’ classic sneaker silhouette gets a flirty update in this leopard-inspired collaboration with Kate Spade.
Sole/ Sole Society Jessibel
Embrace your wild side with these strappy block-heel sandals, which are wrapped entirely in dyed calf hair on the exterior.
Rothy’s Big Cat The Point
Copy Meghan Markle’s effortless style with these duchess-approved flats from Rothy’s. They’re eco-friendly, ultra-comfortable and retail for under $150.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Want More?
5 Best Fashion Subscription Boxes for Women: Monthly Deliveries Starting at $12
8 Affordable Flats You Should Be Buying in 2019 — Starting at $23
8 Budget-Friendly Heels With Amazing Reviews on Nordstrom