Best Foot Massagers to Soothe Achy, Sore Feet — Starting at Only $10

Our feet go through a lot. Whether you’re a runner, dancer, or simply spend hours doing errands on the weekend, repeated stress from everyday life causes feet to become achy and sore. Regularly visiting a masseuse will relieve pain, but typically isn’t your most affordable solution if you’re on a budget. Thankfully, investing in a foot massager can help you achieve similar results without breaking the bank.

In addition to relieving chronic aches — including those associated with plantar fasciitis — foot massagers also help improve circulation and stimulate muscles. How do they work? Many are equipped with heating functions for this purpose and offer a deep kneading sensation to target areas where you need relief most. And just as if you were getting a professional massage, they’re great for helping you relax after a long day’s work in your very own home.

To help make our shopping a little easier, we’ve rounded up a range of top-rated foot massagers to shop on Amazon. From portable styles to more heavy-duty options that will help soothe both the calves and feet, there’s something here to satisfy any customer’s needs. Even better? They’re available across a range of price points, with some starting as low as $10. Shop all the coveted picks below.

1. Moji Foot Pro Compact Foot Massager

Made with a lightweight, compact design, this travel-friendly option from Moji features six stainless steel spheres that work to massage all parts of the foot. Customers loved that it can be used either sitting down or standing up (thanks to a slip-resistant base that will keep you stable) and also be placed in the freezer to further reduce swelling.

Moji Foot Pro compact foot massager.

2. TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller

TheraFlow’s Dual foot massager is a number one best seller on Amazon, and for good reason. Each roller on the wooden style features triangular protrusions that dig deep into the pressure points of the feet, while a roller at the back includes cylindrical nubs to soothe sore spots. To make the purchase even more worthwhile, the device also comes with a lifetime guarantee — meaning the company will replace or refund your purchase if it arrives defective or becomes damaged over time.

TheraFlow dual foot massager roller.

3. Pure Wave CM7 Cordless Foot Massager

A favorite among podiatrists, this handheld massager comes with six different massage heads — which are also ideal to use on other parts of the body — and a speed controller so you can customize the firmness and intensity of your massage. “This massage is a total game changer,” said one customer. “It releases pressure from Plantar Fasciitis, charlie horses, sore necks, tennis elbow and more. I loved mine so much, I purchased one for my trainer-boyfriend — who at first was very skeptical about it but now recommends it to all his clients.”

Pure Wave CM7 cordless foot massager. CREDIT: Amazon

4. HoMedics Triple Action Shiatsu Foot Massager

Set on a platform with two foot-shaped areas, this shiatsu-style massager offers a circular kneading sensation for deep, full-length relief. It’s also equipped with an optional heat function to penetrate sore muscles and stimulate blood flow.

HoMedics triple action shiatsu foot massager.

5. Conair Foot/Pedicure Spa

While this option delivers a more mild massage than most, it’s great for treating yourself to an at-home spa experience. The mini foot tub can be filled with warm water to help reduce tension and soften the skin. It also features nodes along the floor and sides for manual massaging once your feet are inside, plus a mellow vibration feature you can utilize while your feet soak.

Conair pedicure spa CREDIT: Amazon

6. Human Touch Reflex-4″ Foot & Calf Shiatsu Massager

This bootie-like massager allows you to target the feet and calves all in one go. Powerful rollers at the base provide a deep massage underfoot, while pressure is applied around the calves in an upward, wave-like motion to emulate the feel of trained human hands. Bonus: the massager comes with an adjustable tilt to help you achieve comfortable alignment, as well as washable sleeve inserts for easy cleaning. “My wife is an RN and works 12-hour shifts, and loves this massager so much, she uses it two or three times a day,” an Amazon review said. “The controls are simple. If your loved one is on their feet a lot and has some pain or tension in the lower legs and feet, this will help. It earns my highest recommendation.”

Human Touch Reflex-4″ foot & calf shiatsu massager. CREDIT: Amazon

7. Physix Gear Massage Balls

Conveniently sized to pop in your gym bag, these handy roller balls feature small spikes to target tight muscles and increase flexibility. Customers claimed that despite their rubber exterior, they provide ample resistance against the foot for ah-inducing relief after just five minutes of rolling.

Physix Gear massage balls. CREDIT: Amazon

8. Simple Spectra Foot Massager Roller & Spiky Ball Set

In addition to spiked roller balls, this set comes with a roller bar for versatile massaging. According to one reviewer, the “all-surface-usable design of the foot roller is one the most comfortable I’ve ever tried. The balls are great for intense massage,and I love that they come in different densities.”

Simple Spectra foot massager roller & spiky ball set. CREDIT: Amazon

9. Nekteck Foot Massager

Similar to the Homedics design, this option is designed as a platform with foot-shaped areas, rotating heads and a heat function. However, this option can be set to three different heights and includes a built-in handle to make transport a breeze — particularly if you choose to use this one at the office.

Nekteck foot massager.

