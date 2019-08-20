Best End of Summer Sales to Score Big Savings on Shoes & Clothes

As any avid shopper will tell you, buying shoes and clothes out of season is the best way to save big with your wardrobe. That’s why you won’t want to miss out on end-of-summer sales. Around this time of year, retailers slash hundreds of warm-weather footwear styles to clear room for new merchandise, making it the perfect time to stock up on your favorite flats, sandals and more for the next spring/summer season. Heck, many of these styles can still work for fall, weather permitting. We’re talking square-toes and snakeskin finishes that will be trending for the upcoming season.

For shopping made easy, we’ve compiled some of the top deals online all in one place. While summer staples dominate the sale sections, you’ll also find a range cold-weather styles, like snow boots and back to school essentials such as recess-ready sneakers up to 50% off. Read on to shop them all, and make sure to check back here for the latest deals and promotions; we’ll be updating this post regularly.

Until Aug. 23, the Three Stripes is offering an extra 20% off select styles with code AUGUST20. Some of our favorite looks to make the sale include the Ultra Boost 19, cult-classic Continental 80 and the rainbow-accented Ozweego Pride shoes.

BackCountry

The outdoor gear brand is offering up to 50% off on casual sneakers, running shoes and hiking styles — as well winter boots to help you gear up for the impending cold weather. This sale will only last for a limited time, so you’ll want to act fast to take advantage of the deal.

Gap

Now through Aug. 24, get up to 40% off on select shoe styles as well as an extra 20% off your purchase when you use code JOY at checkout.

M. Gemi

In case you have any last-minute summer vacations planned, M.Gemi’s “Before They Go” section is definitely worth checking out. Since these styles may never return to the site, the savings on them are massive — most recently including up to 60% off colorful espadrilles and sandals.

Macy’s

For a limited time, the department store is offering 25-75% off hundreds of shoes and apparel.

Mango Outlet

The Spanish brand’s lesser-known site for special promotions and offers is a treasure trove of deals. And right now, a range of on-trend shoes are up to a whopping 80% off, like drool-worthy appliqué slides and asymmetrical heeled booties.

Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is over, but the markdowns don’t stop there. The retailer has added summery styles to its sales section, with deals up to 40% off while supplies last.

Reebok

In honor of kids heading back to school, Reebok is offering 40% off select shoes for the whole family. Simply use code SCHOOL at checkout to take advantage of the offer.

Revolve

Designer and mass market shoe brands are up to 65% off on the Los Angeles-based brand’s website. Even Meghan Markle’s favorite Castañer espadrille wedges made the cut.

& Other Stories

Save up to 60% off on seasonal favorites at & Other Stories, like snakeskin booties, woven mules and more.

