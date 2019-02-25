11 Chic Shoes You Should Buy on Amazon This Week

It’s no secret Amazon is a one-stop shop for basically everything you need in life, from beauty goods and furniture to quirky items like foot heaters. But what about shoes?

The retail giant is a treasure trove of fashion-forward footwear, with a selection of styles from brands like Adidas, Sam Edelman and more. There are also Amazon-exclusive labels you may not have heard of before, but that offer on-trend looks for an insanely competitive price (think sock booties with dozens of positive reviews, available for just $25).

Since the selection can be overwhelming, we’ve waded through thousands of styles to bring you some of the chicest options the site has to offer (all of which are available for two-day shipping for Prime members). From versatile sneakers to spring-ready mules, shop our favorite shoes available on Amazon, below.

1. Viscata Classic Espadrilles

Handcrafted in Spain, these stunning espadrilles from Kate Middleton-approved brand Viscata feature a soft suede toe box and chic ankle ties.

Viscata classic espadrilles. CREDIT: Amazon

2. Brash Xaya Pointed-Toe Sock Boot

Complete with a 4-inch heel and stretchy upper, these red sock booties are a supremely sexy pick. Better yet? They retail for just $25.

Brash Xaya pointed-toe sock boot. CREDIT: Amazon

3. Kensie Ebony Heeled Sandal

Clear straps and a lavender-colored exterior make these block-heeled sandals especially spring-ready.

Kensie Ebony heeled sandal. CREDIT: Amazon

4. Soludos Knotted Slide

Welcome in warmer temperatures with these knotted Soludos slides, which will go with everything from jeans to dresses.

Soludos knotted slide. CREDIT: Amazon

5. Minnetonka Billie Mule

Considering the Western trend is still going strong, these buckle-embellished clogs are a must-have. They also feature a soft suede finish, padded insole and stacked heel for optimal comfort.

Minnetonka Billie mule. CREDIT: Amazon

6. Mavirs Velvet Backless Loafers

Add eye-catching detail to any ensemble with these pointed-toe mules, featuring a luxe velvet finish and delicate floral embroidery.

Mavirs velvet backless loafers. CREDIT: Amazon

7. Sam Edelman Stillson Pump

While this staple Sam Edelman pump comes in over a dozen finishes, we think it particularly stands out when it’s done in a cheetah print.

Sam Edelman Stillson pump CREDIT: Amazon

8. Tretorn Nylite Plus Sneaker

Tretron does the white sneaker flawlessly with a rounded toe silhouette featuring double front seams and signature lopped logo.

Tretorn Nylite Plus sneaker. CREDIT: Amazon

9. Adidas Falcon Athletic Shoe

For those who love the dad sneaker look, the Adidas Falcon is a go-to. It offers a chunky shape and vibrant colorblocking that give off quintessential ’90s vibes.

Adidas Falcon athletic shoe CREDIT: Amazon

10. Allegra K Heel Plaid Pumps

These chic plaid pumps, complete with a front chain detailing and solid block heel, will add fun flair to your work wardrobe.

Allegra K heel plaid pumps. CREDIT: Amazon

11. Chinese Laundry Women’s Finn Ankle Bootie

Leather chelsea boots belong in every woman’s closet. This black pair from Chinese Laundry is a great choice, featuring elastic goring along the side and heel for easy on-and-off access.

Chinese Laundry Finn ankle bootie. CREDIT: Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

