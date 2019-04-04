8 Ways to Celebrate 4/20 With Shoes, Socks and Things to Treat Your Feet

With industrial hemp now legal in the U.S., the plant is being used in a range of everyday products from milk to clothing. What exactly is it? Hemp comes from the same cannabis plant species as marijuana, but contains much lower levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”), the compound responsible for the psychoactive effects of pot. So while the plant is much less likely to help you get high, it has a range of other redeeming qualities — such as making apparel extremely durable and offering reported skin and health benefits.

In honor of 4/20 — an unofficial holiday that many fans of cannabis celebrate on April 20 — we’ve rounded up a range of hemp-infused products perfect for celebrating the day in both comfort and style.

Shop all the hemp-infused goodies ahead — from shoes to foot creams and more treats — starting at just $18.

The Body Shop Hemp Foot Protector

If you suffer from dry, cracked feet, you may want to consider this hemp-infused foot cream from The Body Shop. It contains hemp seed oil, which is high in essential fatty acids that help to repair skin’s moisture barrier and leave it feeling smooth and supple. The product also contains beeswax that help nourish and act as a barrier to lock in moisture.

Inmotion Hemp Pain Relief Cream

Over 200 customers gave this topical formula either a four or five star review, claiming it’s especially effectively at reliving foot pain — including pain associated with Arthritis and Fibromyalgia. It features hemp seed to help reduce inflammation, as well as methanol, which works by warming and then cooling the skin for temporary relief.

Sanuk Women’s Sidewalk Surfers Donna Hemp

These hemp slip-ons from Sanuk feature a soft canvas lining and cushioned footbed with antibacterial properties for added comfort.

Rainbow Sandals Men’s Hemp Single Layer Sandal

Popular California-based sandal company Rainbows offers the brand’s classic flip flop silhouette with the addition of a hemp-top sole and strap.

Astral Hemp Loyak

Available in unisex sizing, these trail-ready shoes from Astral feature a soft canvas hemp upper and high performance rubber outsole to help you tackle any adventure.

Seedve Men’s Hemp Walking Socks

Featuring a mix of cotton and hemp, these socks are designed to wick away moisture and prevent feet from smelling. The socks are available in packs of three and come in wear-with-anything black and ivory finishes.

Hemp Authority Men’s Hemp Pineapple Socks

Featuring a blend of hemp and nylon, these medium weight socks are perfect for keeping you comfortable when the weather is not too hot and not too cold. Bonus: they’re also a super-fun pick, featuring pineapple detailing near the ankle.

Get u Back Marijuana Unisex Weed Leaf Socks

Admittedly, these socks aren’t made from hemp, but they will help you celebrate the holiday by repping its quintessential logo, the marijuana leaf. The packs of three come in a variety of colors and are unisex.

