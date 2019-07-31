This Little-Known Amazon Section Makes Affordable Shopping Even Easier

In the era of Instagram, keeping up with quickly shifting trends can become difficult and expensive. However, Amazon has come to save time and money with its under-the-radar Instagram Picks shopping section.
The selections feature the e-tailer’s influencer-approved items curated from the site’s vast fashion department.
Here are some of the best shoes on the affordably priced page.
Adidas women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running shoes are being sold on the website for as low as $35.
These white, red and leopard-print Aldo women’s Acaredia sneakers have stylish treatments like a zipper, grommets and a metallic panel. Prices range from $32.47-$75.
The celeb-favorite kitten heel trend is approved by popular influencers, too. Some sleek options include Calvin Klein pumps starting at $42.46, and strappy Nine West shoes for as low as $35.
Cowboy boots can be seen all over Instagram. Of course, they’re included on the curated list, too. Frye’s Faye stitch pull-on boots range from $257.99-$428.
