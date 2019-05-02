Allbirds’ New Ballet Flat Is the Perfect Commuting Shoe for Summer

Allbirds is all ears. The brand, known for its sustainable footwear collection, is answering consumer requests for a more feminine silhouette that women can wear weekday to weekend.

Available today is the Tree Breezers, a fresh spin on the classic ballet style, but done with comfort in mind. The style is part of the Tree family of looks made of tree fiber — Tencel Lyocell —sourced from South African farms that minimize fertilizer and rely on rainfall, not irrigation. According to the company, compared to more traditional materials such as cotton, the tree fiber uses 95 percent less water and cuts our carbon footprint in half.

The Tree Breezers also feature soles made of sugarcane-derived SweetFoam to create a flexible, comfortable fit. The sugarcane is sourced from southern Brazil and relies on rainwater, not irrigation. It’s also fully renewable and grows quickly, removing carbon from the atmosphere in the process.

The single Tree Breezers style is machine washable and available in three limited-edition colors. It retails for $95 and is available online and in Allbirds retail stores in San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Boston.

Allbirds women’s Tree Breezers. CREDIT: Allbirds

Allbirds is part of a growing movement to promote environmentally friendly fashion. As the world becomes more aware of key environmental issues such as global warming, consumers are stepping up to the plate to do their share by supporting these brands.

The brand is also encouraging children to be mindful of the environment with a companion offering of kids’ styles.

