Melissa McCarthy, Tina Fey and More Wore Affordable Shoes on Oscars Night — and You Can Also Get the Look

By Samantha Peters, Allie Fasanella
melissa mccarthy, constance wu, oscar after party
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Oscar night was full of extravagant designer couture looks, from the awards to the various after-parties last night in L.A. But there happened to be some affordable shoes on the red carpets, too. Some celebs chose classic kicks for the glamorous occasion while others reached for heels, but went for styles costing under $200. To shop the shoe looks of Melissa McCarthy, Kacey Musgraves and more, keep reading.

Melissa McCarthy went for an unconventional athleisure look for the Vanity Fair Oscars party. The Oscar-nominated “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” actress rocked a black Adidas tracksuit with retro black leather Nike Cortez sneakers, which retail for just $70. She accessorized with an assortment of sparkly bling.

Melissa McCarthy Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Melissa McCarthy attends an after-party hosted by Vanity Fair.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Nike Classic Cortez
Nike Classic Cortez
CREDIT: Nike
Buy: Nike Classic Cortez $100
Buy it

Fellow funny lady Tina Fey also donned sneakers for the Vanity Fair Oscars bash. The Emmy Award-winning star paired a plum metallic embellished J. Mendel gown with $50 white Converse low-tops.

tina fey, oscars party, converse
Tina Fey arrives at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a J. Mendel gown and Converse sneakers, Feb. 24.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Converse Chuck Taylor
Converse Chuck Taylor in white.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor $50
Buy it

Meanwhile, “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu wore Aldo’s $120 Paeria platform in black nubuck. They peaked out from underneath her golden metallic Versace gown featuring a one-shoulder design with black feathers.

Constance Wu Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019Wearing Versace
Constance Wu arrives at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a Versace gown and Aldo’s Paeria heels.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Aldo Paeria
Aldo Paeria
CREDIT: Aldo
Buy: Aldo Paeria $120
Buy it

Kacey Musgraves also wore Aldo shoes, reaching for the brand’s $80 Madalene platform sandals under her sparkly burnt-orange Versace gown, which featured a sexy low-cut back. The exact shoe colorway the 30-year-old country music star wore isn’t available anymore, but they are available in red.

Kacey Musgraves Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Versace Gown and Aldo’s Madalene heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Aldo Madalene
Aldo Madalene
CREDIT: Aldo
Buy: Aldo Madalene $80
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

