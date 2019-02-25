Melissa McCarthy, Tina Fey and More Wore Affordable Shoes on Oscars Night — and You Can Also Get the Look

Oscar night was full of extravagant designer couture looks, from the awards to the various after-parties last night in L.A. But there happened to be some affordable shoes on the red carpets, too. Some celebs chose classic kicks for the glamorous occasion while others reached for heels, but went for styles costing under $200. To shop the shoe looks of Melissa McCarthy, Kacey Musgraves and more, keep reading.

Melissa McCarthy went for an unconventional athleisure look for the Vanity Fair Oscars party. The Oscar-nominated “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” actress rocked a black Adidas tracksuit with retro black leather Nike Cortez sneakers, which retail for just $70. She accessorized with an assortment of sparkly bling.

Melissa McCarthy attends an after-party hosted by Vanity Fair. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Nike Classic Cortez CREDIT: Nike

Fellow funny lady Tina Fey also donned sneakers for the Vanity Fair Oscars bash. The Emmy Award-winning star paired a plum metallic embellished J. Mendel gown with $50 white Converse low-tops.

Tina Fey arrives at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a J. Mendel gown and Converse sneakers, Feb. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Converse Chuck Taylor in white. CREDIT: Zappos

Meanwhile, “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu wore Aldo’s $120 Paeria platform in black nubuck. They peaked out from underneath her golden metallic Versace gown featuring a one-shoulder design with black feathers.

Constance Wu arrives at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a Versace gown and Aldo’s Paeria heels. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Aldo Paeria CREDIT: Aldo

Kacey Musgraves also wore Aldo shoes, reaching for the brand’s $80 Madalene platform sandals under her sparkly burnt-orange Versace gown, which featured a sexy low-cut back. The exact shoe colorway the 30-year-old country music star wore isn’t available anymore, but they are available in red.

Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Versace Gown and Aldo’s Madalene heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Aldo Madalene CREDIT: Aldo

