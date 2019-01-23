7 Affordable Shoes Meghan Markle Loves

Ever since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, it’s no secret the world has been inspired by her seemingly effortless fashion choices — particularly her enviable shoe wardrobe. While the Duchess of Sussex has been known to rock plenty of shoes from Jimmy Choo and Aquazzura, she also has some affordable favorites that will help you copy her style without breaking the bank. From staple flats to warm winter boots, you can shop right here for some of her most wallet-friendly looks under $250.

Rothy’s Black Solid Point Flats

Meghan swapped her heels for these Rothy’s flats twice during her 2018 Australian tour with Prince Harry, and we can’t blame her. Not only is the knit style comfy, but it’s also eco-friendly (made of recycled plastics) and machine washable for instant freshness.

Meghan Markle wears Rothy’s shoes on South Melbourne Beach in Australia. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rothy’s Point flat CREDIT: Courtesy image

To buy: Rothy’s the Point, $145.

Birdies Starlight Slipper

An updated take on the classic smoking slipper, this pair offers seven layers of responsive cushioning and a plush quilted lining. Although the exact colorway Meghan wore is almost sold out at Nordstrom, the style is fully stocked in a chic burgundy on the retailer’s website.

Meghan Markle wears Prince Harry’s Norrona Oslo jacket and Birdies slippers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Birdie’s Starlight slipper. CREDIT: Nordstrom

To buy: Birdies Starlight Slipper, $120 -$140.

Veja Veja V-10 sneakers

These white low-fi sneakers made with sustainable leather are another eco-conscious pick from the duchess. Pair them with jeans and oversize sunnies for casual outings, like the duchess and Harry’s boat excursion in Sydney harbor that swept past the Sydney Opera House. Or you could dress them up a little with a breezy summer frock.

Meghan Markle wears Veja sneakers in Sydney harbor on an October 2018 boat outing with Prince Harry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Veja V-10 leather sneakers. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

To buy: Veja V-10 Leather Sneakers, $150.

Castaner Carina Wedge Espadrilles

A high jute wedge and elegant ankle ties make these wedges a go-to summer look. Wear them with practically any off-duty outfit, like a colorful maxi dress, as Markle did on Bondi Beach.

Meghan Markle wears a Figue dress and Castañer espadrilles. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Castañer Carina canvas wedge espadrilles. CREDIT: Moda Operandi

To buy: Castañer Carina Canvas Wedge Espadrilles, $97.

Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers

Before she was royalty, Markle’s style was also defined by a few comfy pieces — like these classic Reebok kicks. The duchess was spotted wearing them to and from yoga on multiple occasions.

Meghan Markle wearing Reebok Classic leather sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Reebok Classic CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok.

To buy: Reebok Classic, $75.

Muck Boot Reign Tall Rubber Riding Boot Markle stepped out in these sturdy rubber Muck Boots, complete with a waterproof upper and shock-absorbing footbed during an outing in New Zealand last October.

Meghan Markle wears sturdy Muck Boot Company boots. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock Muck Boot Reign tall rubber riding boot. CREDIT: Amazon To buy: Muck Boot Reign Tall Rubber Riding Boot, $145 – $175.

Sarah Flint Grear Sandals

Sarah Flint, by far one of Meghan’s favorite shoe brands, offers these chic strappy sandals featuring ankle ties and two leather straps. There are only a few sizes left on the brand’s website in Meghan’s go-to brown beauties, but the shoe is fully stocked in a stunning gold and silver finish.

Meghan Markle wears a Reformation dress and Sarah Flint sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sarah Flint Grear sandals CREDIT: Sarah Flint

To buy: Sarah Flint Grear Sandals, $245.

Kamik Sienna 2 Boots

Perfect for braving cold temperatures, these all-weather boots are waterproof, lightweight and insulated. The original version Markle has worn since 2016 is nearly sold out on most sites, but you can still shop a similar version of the style at Zappos.com.

Kamik Sienna 2 boots CREDIT: Zappos

To buy: Kamik Sienna 2 Boots, $108 (was $120).

