7 Affordable Shoes Meghan Markle Loves

Ever since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, it’s no secret the world has been inspired by her seemingly effortless fashion choices — particularly her enviable shoe wardrobe. While the Duchess of Sussex has been known to rock plenty of shoes from Jimmy Choo and Aquazzura, she also has some affordable favorites that will help you copy her style without breaking the bank. From staple flats to warm winter boots, you can shop right here for some of her most wallet-friendly looks under $250.
Rothy’s Black Solid Point Flats
Meghan swapped her heels for these Rothy’s flats twice during her 2018 Australian tour with Prince Harry, and we can’t blame her. Not only is the knit style comfy, but it’s also eco-friendly (made of recycled plastics) and machine washable for instant freshness.
To buy: Rothy’s the Point, $145.
Birdies Starlight Slipper
An updated take on the classic smoking slipper, this pair offers seven layers of responsive cushioning and a plush quilted lining. Although the exact colorway Meghan wore is almost sold out at Nordstrom, the style is fully stocked in a chic burgundy on the retailer’s website.
To buy: Birdies Starlight Slipper, $120 -$140.
Veja Veja V-10 sneakers
These white low-fi sneakers made with sustainable leather are another eco-conscious pick from the duchess. Pair them with jeans and oversize sunnies for casual outings, like the duchess and Harry’s boat excursion in Sydney harbor that swept past the Sydney Opera House. Or you could dress them up a little with a breezy summer frock.
To buy: Veja V-10 Leather Sneakers, $150.
Castaner Carina Wedge Espadrilles
A high jute wedge and elegant ankle ties make these wedges a go-to summer look. Wear them with practically any off-duty outfit, like a colorful maxi dress, as Markle did on Bondi Beach.
To buy: Castañer Carina Canvas Wedge Espadrilles, $97.
Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers
Before she was royalty, Markle’s style was also defined by a few comfy pieces — like these classic Reebok kicks. The duchess was spotted wearing them to and from yoga on multiple occasions.
To buy: Reebok Classic, $75.
Muck Boot Reign Tall Rubber Riding Boot
Markle stepped out in these sturdy rubber Muck Boots, complete with a waterproof upper and shock-absorbing footbed during an outing in New Zealand last October.
To buy: Muck Boot Reign Tall Rubber Riding Boot, $145 – $175.
Sarah Flint Grear Sandals
Sarah Flint, by far one of Meghan’s favorite shoe brands, offers these chic strappy sandals featuring ankle ties and two leather straps. There are only a few sizes left on the brand’s website in Meghan’s go-to brown beauties, but the shoe is fully stocked in a stunning gold and silver finish.
To buy: Sarah Flint Grear Sandals, $245.
Kamik Sienna 2 Boots
Perfect for braving cold temperatures, these all-weather boots are waterproof, lightweight and insulated. The original version Markle has worn since 2016 is nearly sold out on most sites, but you can still shop a similar version of the style at Zappos.com.
To buy: Kamik Sienna 2 Boots, $108 (was $120).
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
