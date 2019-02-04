Jamie Chung & Influencers Are in Love With These Instagram-Worthy Shoes Under $160

Jamie Chung’s closet is no stranger to luxury designers like Alexander Wang and Prada, but thanks to her latest collaboration, it’s now easier than ever to copy her enviable shoe style without spending a fortune.

Teaming up with Chinese Laundry and its influencer-driven label 42 Gold, the Instagram maven is now backing a line of shoes from the brand that will go with practically anything in your closet — from neutral mules to office-ready booties and woven leather slides. The best part? All the looks are under $160.

Apparently, the partnership was a no-brainer. The CEO of Cels Enterprises, parent company to Chinese Laundry and its sister brands, told FN that the actress, who got her start on MTV’s “The Real World” and has since been an advocate for political issues like diversity in Hollywood, proved the perfect match for 42 Gold’s female-focused initiatives.

Below, shop a few of our favorites from the collection and head to Nordstrom.com to see all the must-have offerings.

42 Gold Liya Slide Sandal

A curvy demiblock heel and clear strap make these sandals an especially unique pick.

42 Gold Liya slide sandal. CREDIT: Nordstrom

42 Gold Kensington Chelsea Boot

You can’t go wrong with this staple Chelsea bootie, finished in rich black suede with a towering stiletto heel for added height.

42 Gold Kensington Chelsea boot. CREDIT: Nordstrom

42 Gold Bermuda Espadrille Mule

The ultimate spring shoe, this laid-back mule espadrille will look amazing with everything from jeans to dresses.

42 Gold Bermuda espadrille mule. CREDIT: Nordstrom

42 Gold Corra Woven Loafer Mule

Usher in warmer temperatures with this easy slip-on, featuring woven details to keep you cool and comfortable.

42 Gold Corra woven loafer mule. CREDIT: Nordstrom

42 Gold Belize Sandal

For those looking for a bit more support in a sandal, these ankle strap beauties are a great pick. We also love how they feature a low round heel and square toe to create eye-catching contrast.

42 Gold Belize sandal. CREDIT: Nordstrom

