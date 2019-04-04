Sign up for our newsletter today!

30 Best Women’s Sandals to Kick Off Spring 2019 — Starting as Low as $40

By Shannon Adducci
Tory Burch's Patos thong sandal is perfect for vacay and every day.
Is there any more perfect symbol of spring and all its freedom than the sandal? After months of slush-stained boots, unwieldy socks and worn-out trainers, liberating one’s toes is one of the best sensory moments of warm-weather seasons. Spring ’19 is full of options that range from glam to sporty and everywhere in between (the same goes for the price points). Below, 10 sandals to shop right now.

Click through the gallery to see all 30 of the best open-toe shoes to start the season.

Staud Gita Sandal

Staud’s strappy heel takes on the naked sandal trend with a curved heel and square-toed sole.

Staud’s Gita sandals.
Buy: Staud Gita sandal $325
Teva Flatform Universal Sandal

A striped platform just ups the cool quotient on Tevas already buzzy season.

Teva’s Universal sandal with a striped platform.
Buy: Teva Universal sandal $60
Clergerie Artemis Sandal

This raffia woven flatform sandal is waiting for a wardrobe full of long, floaty weekend dresses.

Clergerie’s raffia sandal.
Buy: Clergerie Artemis sandal $565
Birkenstock Arizona Essential Sandal

After its buzzy debut last year, Birkenstock’s waterproof Arizona Essentials sandal is a new pool staple.

Birkenstock’s Arizona Essential sandal.
Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Essential sandal $40
Balenciaga Logo Sandal

Balenciaga’s ankle-strap logo heel makes the case for the neon-as-neutral.

Balenciaga’s logo sandals in neon.
Buy: Balenciaga logo sandal $990
Sam Edelman Yaros Sandal

Get a jump start on the snake print trend with Sam Edelman’s Yaro ankle strap with a wear-anywhere block heel.

Sam Edelman’s Yaro ankle strap sandal.
Buy: Sam Edelman Yaros sandal $120
Valentino Feather Slide Sandal

One of spring ’19’s biggest trends, Valentino’s feathered flats are simultaneously sporty and glam.

Valentino’s feathered sandals.
Buy: Valentino feather sandal $775
Tory Burch Patos Sandal

This thong sandal with disc detail is the perfect day-to-night flat.

Tory Burch Patos sandal.
Buy: Tory Burch Patos sandal $248
Fila Disruptor Sandal

Disruptor devotees, rejoice:  There’s an open-toed version for you this summer.

Fila Disruptor sandal.
Buy: Fila Disruptor sandal $60
Gianvito Rossi Janis Sandal

Strappy sandals are everywhere for spring ’19 and Gianvito Rossi’s suede version goes above and beyond.

Gianvito Rossi’s Janis low sandal.
