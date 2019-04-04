30 Best Women’s Sandals to Kick Off Spring 2019 — Starting as Low as $40

Is there any more perfect symbol of spring and all its freedom than the sandal? After months of slush-stained boots, unwieldy socks and worn-out trainers, liberating one’s toes is one of the best sensory moments of warm-weather seasons. Spring ’19 is full of options that range from glam to sporty and everywhere in between (the same goes for the price points). Below, 10 sandals to shop right now.
Staud Gita Sandal
Staud’s strappy heel takes on the naked sandal trend with a curved heel and square-toed sole.
Teva Flatform Universal Sandal
A striped platform just ups the cool quotient on Tevas already buzzy season.
Clergerie Artemis Sandal
This raffia woven flatform sandal is waiting for a wardrobe full of long, floaty weekend dresses.
Birkenstock Arizona Essential Sandal
After its buzzy debut last year, Birkenstock’s waterproof Arizona Essentials sandal is a new pool staple.
Balenciaga Logo Sandal
Balenciaga’s ankle-strap logo heel makes the case for the neon-as-neutral.
Sam Edelman Yaros Sandal
Get a jump start on the snake print trend with Sam Edelman’s Yaro ankle strap with a wear-anywhere block heel.
Valentino Feather Slide Sandal
One of spring ’19’s biggest trends, Valentino’s feathered flats are simultaneously sporty and glam.
Tory Burch Patos Sandal
This thong sandal with disc detail is the perfect day-to-night flat.
Fila Disruptor Sandal
Disruptor devotees, rejoice: There’s an open-toed version for you this summer.
Gianvito Rossi Janis Sandal
Strappy sandals are everywhere for spring ’19 and Gianvito Rossi’s suede version goes above and beyond.
