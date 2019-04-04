30 Best Women’s Sandals to Kick Off Spring 2019 — Starting as Low as $40

Is there any more perfect symbol of spring and all its freedom than the sandal? After months of slush-stained boots, unwieldy socks and worn-out trainers, liberating one’s toes is one of the best sensory moments of warm-weather seasons. Spring ’19 is full of options that range from glam to sporty and everywhere in between (the same goes for the price points). Below, 10 sandals to shop right now.

Staud Gita Sandal

Staud’s strappy heel takes on the naked sandal trend with a curved heel and square-toed sole.

Staud’s Gita sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Netaporter

Teva Flatform Universal Sandal

A striped platform just ups the cool quotient on Tevas already buzzy season.

Teva’s Universal sandal with a striped platform. CREDIT: Amazon

Clergerie Artemis Sandal

This raffia woven flatform sandal is waiting for a wardrobe full of long, floaty weekend dresses.

Clergerie ’s raffia sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Birkenstock Arizona Essential Sandal

After its buzzy debut last year, Birkenstock’s waterproof Arizona Essentials sandal is a new pool staple.

Birkenstock’s Arizona Essential sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Balenciaga Logo Sandal

Balenciaga’s ankle-strap logo heel makes the case for the neon-as-neutral.

Balenciaga’s logo sandals in neon. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Sam Edelman Yaros Sandal

Get a jump start on the snake print trend with Sam Edelman’s Yaro ankle strap with a wear-anywhere block heel.

Sam Edelman’s Yaro ankle strap sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Valentino Feather Slide Sandal

One of spring ’19’s biggest trends, Valentino’s feathered flats are simultaneously sporty and glam.

Valentino’s feathered sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Tory Burch Patos Sandal

This thong sandal with disc detail is the perfect day-to-night flat.

Tory Burch Patos sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Fila Disruptor Sandal

Disruptor devotees, rejoice: There’s an open-toed version for you this summer.

Fila Disruptor sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Gianvito Rossi Janis Sandal

Strappy sandals are everywhere for spring ’19 and Gianvito Rossi’s suede version goes above and beyond.

Gianvito Rossi’s Janis low sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Barneys New York

