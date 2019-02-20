Teva Updates a Popular Sandal Style With Help From Herschel Supply

Teva, known for its water-friendly sport sandals, has collaborated with lifestyle brand Herschel Supply Co. for a limited-edition Hurricane XL2 Alp sandal. It combines elements from Herschel’s signature carryall bags with Teva’s outdoor heritage.

The style is available for men, women and kids, and marks the first time Teva has combined the modern rugged outsole of the Hurricane sandal with the upper crossover straps of the Alp, a classic ’90s style. Featuring a slide adjustable forefoot webbing system and a quick release buckle on the instep, the collection uses the same fabric as Herschel’s backpacks on the heel of the sandal. Teva’s Durabrasion Rubber outsole offers stability and traction, while the lightweight EVA foam midsole and quick-dry microfiber footbed provides enhanced comfort.

Herschel collaborates with Teva on Hurricane XLT2 Alp sandal. CREDIT: COURTESY OF TEVA/STEPHEN WILDE

The sandal is available in two colorways for men: navy-and-red and gray-and-orange. For women, there’s a rose-colored version with gray details. The navy and rose styles also are offered in kids’ sizes. Each pair is detailed with Herschel’s iconic logo and DNA tab, along with Teva’s woven label.

The sandals come with an exclusive shoe bag in a split color duo of red and navy.

The adult styles retail for $120, while the kids’ versions are priced at $75. They are available on the Teva and Herschel websites and at select retailers globally while supplies last.

Teva x Herschel Supply Co. sandal in navy and red for men. CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

7 Styles From Nike’s Huge $30 Off Sale You Shouldn’t Miss

10 Stunning Gold Shoes Perfect for Prom — and Anywhere Else

Puma Is Collaborating on Tetris-Inspired Sneakers