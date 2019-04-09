David Hasselhoff Collaborated on Colorful Pool Slides That Look Like a Party on Your Feet

Swedish sock pioneer Happy Socks is breaking into footwear with a playful line of pool slides perfect for summer.

In partnership with “Baywatch” legend David Hasselhoff, the brand has launched four unisex PVC styles done in a range of party-ready patterns — from stripes and polka dots to festive lettering. Each style is worn by the actor as he assumes a variety of nonchalant poses throughout the label’s spring/summer 2019 campaign, titled “Hoff’s Day Off.”

David Hasselhoff for Happy Socks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Happy Socks

The shoes retail for an affordable $38 and accompany a range of colorful swimwear styles for men and women as well as other essentials like towels, bags and pool toys as part of the collection. With prints like watermelons, ice cream cones and parrots in tow, the gear practically guarantees you’ll make a splash on your next beach vacation.

Eager to nab your favorites? Shop all the must-have slides below, and head to Happysocks.com, a Happy Socks’ concept store or select retailers to view the entire Instagram-worthy collection.

