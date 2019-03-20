Spring Must-Buys 2019: 11 Trendy Women’s Sandals

Here at FN, we’re dedicated to showcasing the hottest footwear styles — whether that means scouring industry trade shows and catwalks to see what looks will be huge for the next season, meticulously keeping tabs on the latest celebrity trends or getting exclusive access to showrooms to find that ultra-comfortable pair of shoes you’ll practically want to live in.

Last season, we rounded up a range of must-have footwear for men and women. And now, we’re back with our top picks for spring. First up? Women’s sandals. All the items originally appeared in our Sept. 19, 2018 print issue and were selected as some of the most trend-driven and comfortable looks to hit shelves this season. Plus, there’s something here for everyone, as the shoes fit a range of occasions and budget.

Cole Haan G.OS Avani City Sandal

This snake-embossed style from Cole Haan is more than just a pretty exterior. It’s equipped with the brand’s Grand.ØS technology, making it ultra-lightweight, flexible and plush thanks to special cushioning. It also features a sturdy block heel and ankle straps for added support.

Cole Haan G.OS Avani city sandal. CREDIT: Zappos

Chloe Gosselin Celeste Sandals

This barely-there stiletto, featuring eye-catching bamboo accents, will make your legs look miles long.

Sorel Ella Slide Sandal

A ground-level sole makes this slide super-easy to wear, while a woven vamp offers up cool retro vibes.

Sorel Ella slide sandal. CREDIT: Sorel

Chocolat Blue Wapi Wedge Sandal

Go for a Canadian Tuxedo look by pairing jeans with these denim-clad wedges set on a high cork platform.

Chocolat Blue Wapi wedge sandal. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Giuseppe Zanotti Satin Flower High Sandals

If you’re willing to splurge on your next spring shoe, these Guiseppe Zanotti stilettos are a supremely elegant pick. Featuring a bold flower applique at the heel and sleek satin finish, they’re perfect for any spring wedding on your calendar — or simply channeling Carrie Bradshaw.

Giuseppe Zanotti satin flower high sandals. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Naot Vixen

Days spent on your feet are made easy with the Naot Vixen, complete with a cushioned cork footbed and convenient hook and loop straps done in vibrant colors.

Naot Vixen CREDIT: Amazon

Jerusalem Bashan Sandals

Subtle details elevate this classic slide, including side cutouts along the wide leather vamp and contrast stitching on the sole.

Jerusalem Bashan sandals. CREDIT: Zappos

Mango See-Through Heel Sandals

Geometric heels are having a huge moment right now. This style adopts the trend with a clear, cylinder-shape heel, and adds on thin ankle ties for a particularly svelte effect.

Mango see-through heel sandals CREDIT: Mango

Asos New Look Square Toe Mule

Another huge silhouette for spring? Square-toed shoes. Asos offers a great option in this strappy metallic mule, ideal for date night or amping up everyday jeans and tee combos.

Asos New Look square toe mule CREDIT: Asos

Schutz Electra Platform Wedge Sandal

A fun take on the traditional espadrille, this open-toed wedge features lace-up ankle ties and bold contrast stitching along the heel and front strap.