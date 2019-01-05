The Simple Shoe Hack That Can Help Alleviate Lower Back Pain

Have lower back pain? To help alleviate this condition, consider adding an over-the-counter insole to your shoes.

According to Spinehealth.com, developed by a multi-specialty group of medical professionals as a resource for understanding, preventing and seeking appropriate treatment for back and neck pain and related conditions, mechanical problems in the feet can negatively affect the way one walks or stands, which over time can place strain on the back and cause pain.

Foot problems such as plantar fasciitis, excessive pronation (rolling in) or supination (rolling out), numbness in the foot such as neuromas, according to Spinehealth.com, can all lead to an irregular posture or walking pattern that can include plantar fasciitis, never pain or numbness in the foot, or even bunions. The proper insoles can often help people achieve a healthy posture and gait, leading to a reduction in pain.

Here, FN has curated a selection of affordable insoles to help get you up and moving comfortably in 2019.

Women’s Superfeet Premium Berry

A patented biomechanical shape and narrower heel cup design specifically fits a woman’s foot shape in this Superfeet insole, while also helping to support and align the bones of the foot and prevent heel pain and plantar fasciitis.

Women’s Superfeet Premium Berry CREDIT: Zappos

Spenco Total Support Max Insole

Designed for the athlete, this insole features rigid support and motion control, improved motion control to reduce overpronation and supination and antimicrobial treatment to help reduce odor.

Spenco Total Support Max insole. CREDIT: Zappos

Vionic Oh Relief Full Length Insole

A medium density molded EVA base provides support in this option from Vionic, while a deep heel cup helps keep feet correctly positioned. Heel and forefoot cushioning offer increased shock absorption and energy return with each heel strike.

Vionic Oh Relief full-length insole. CREDIT: Zappos

Powerstep Wide Fit

Get ready for any activity with an insole designed with a flexible, yet firm foot support, wider heel cradle and flat base to safeguard the heel during landing and anti-microbial fabric lining for moisture control.

Powerstep Wide Fit insole. CREDIT: Zappos

Men’s Orthofeet Biosole Gel Sport

Engineered with a bladder filled with gel and polyurethane foam that contours to the shape of the foot, this insole provides support and alleviates pain off your foot all the way to the knees and lower back.

Men’s Orthofeet Biosole Gel Sport CREDIT: Shoes.com

Drew Footsaver Orthotic

Help alleviate foot pain, relieve pressure points and equalize pressure over the entire walking surface of the foot with this insole that uses body heat to conform to the contours of the foot, providing relief from corns, calluses and soreness caused by pressure points.

Drew Footsaver orthotic CREDIT: Walmart

Birkenstock Blue Footbed-Casual

Add arch support to any casual, flat shoe, with this insole designed with contoured arches and deep cup that helps alleviate heel pain and plantar fasciitis symptoms.

Birkenstock Blue footbed CREDIT: Zappos

