6 Best-Selling Foot Peel Masks That Will Help Keep Feet Soft All Winter

Between the cold temperatures and lack of humidity, it’s no secret that dry, cracked feet are an inevitable part of winter. And if pumice stones and creams have never seemed to cure your scaly feet for good, these special foot peeling masks may just be your answer.

Here’s how they work: The masks, which look like little booties, are placed on the foot and typically worn for up to an hour depending on the product’s instructions (no scrubbing or manual labor required). The jellylike substance inside the booties then works to moisturize and exfoliate the skin. At first, you won’t notice much change, but after five to seven days, the dead skin will start peeling away in droves.

Eager to try the “miracle” product for yourself? Any one of these top-rated options on Amazon are a great place to start.

Dr. Pedicure Foot Exfoliation Mask

If you have large feet, this option from Dr. Pediure is a go-to. It’s available for purchase in an XL version, which fits up to a size 15 men’s shoes. Plus, it’s packed with tons of nourishing ingredients and comes in unique scents like rose and coconut.

Dr. Pedicure foot exfoliation mask CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: Dr. Pedicure Foot Exfoliation Mask, $13.

PureDerm 3-Pair Foot Peeling Mask

This option from Purederm includes hydrating extracts like sunflower oil and honey, the latter of which also has antibacterial properties to keep feet clean and fresh-smelling.

PureDerm 3-Pair foot peeling mask CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: 3-Pair Foot Peeling Mask by PureDerm, $13.

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask

Deemed Amazon’s number one best-selling mask, this option from Soft Touch continues to be a customer favorite. It features a range of powerful ingredients to help hydrate and nourish, with seemingly fast results. “The skin literally starts to separate and dry, and then fall off,” one reviewer wrote. “I won’t say my callouses are completely gone — but I accomplished in a week what years of scraping and sanding failed to do.”

Soft Touch foot peel mask CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask, $18.

Baby Foot Exfoliant Foot Peel

Baby Foot’s peel has a whopping 10,000 reviews on Amazon, more than 60 percent of which are four or five stars. It includes lactic acid to help vigorously exfoliate the skin, as well as hydrating ingredients like castor oil to keep feet soft.

Baby Foot exfoliant foot peel CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: Baby Foot Exfoliant Foot Peel, $22.

Aliceva One Step Foot Peel Mask

In addition to helping slough off dead skin cells from the feet, this mask is also specifically designed to soften aged cuticles with a blend of milk and aloe vera extracts.

Aliceva One Step foot peel mask CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: Aliceva One Step Foot Peel Mask, $15.

Etude House BeBe Foot Mask

Suffer from heels that are especially dry and cracked? If so, you may want to try this option from Purederm. It contains an ingredient called urea, which is clinically proven to soothe the rough, parched skin at the back of your feet.

Etude House BeBe foot mask CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: Etude House BeBe Foot Mask, $6.

